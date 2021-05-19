PTI, Champion of Transparency??



From weather report to foreign funding PTI tries to hide every information yet it is champion of transparency ??

Cabinet rejects audit report on Covid-19 spending Fawad says election funding may be linked to use of EVMs; PM prohibits cabinet members from travelling abroad to ensure austerity.

Covid funds controversy A COMPREHENSIVE and detailed report by the auditor general of Pakistan on the utilisation of Covid-19 funds by the...

Smog layer thickens over City LAHORE:The Environment Protection Department secretary has stopped EPD and EPA officials from sharing any data/details on environmental issues with the...

Govt ‘stops’ publishing key price data to mask food inflation | SAMAA The federal cabinet has ordered officials to stop publishing a key price index in what appears to be an attempt to mask rising food inflation in the country. The government has decided to stop the release of weekly Sensitive Price Index (SPI) data and will only publish monthly Consumer Price...

Do anyone have data about Tameer-e-School programme??

Do anyone have the report of aftermath of Broadsheet Commission Report?

No institution except NAB cooperated with Broadsheet inquiry commission: report "Every effort was made to conceal, hide and 'misplace' the relevant record," it claims.

