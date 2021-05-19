PTI, Champion of Transparency??

What's new

muhammadhafeezmalik

Jan 21, 2015
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
From weather report to foreign funding PTI tries to hide every information yet it is champion of transparency ??

www.dawn.com

Cabinet rejects audit report on Covid-19 spending

Fawad says election funding may be linked to use of EVMs; PM prohibits cabinet members from travelling abroad to ensure austerity.
www.dawn.com

www.dawn.com

Covid funds controversy

A COMPREHENSIVE and detailed report by the auditor general of Pakistan on the utilisation of Covid-19 funds by the...
www.dawn.com

The Environment Protection Department (EPD) secretary has stopped EPD and EPA officials from sharing any data/details on environmental issues with the media.
www.thenews.com.pk

Smog layer thickens over City

LAHORE:The Environment Protection Department secretary has stopped EPD and EPA officials from sharing any data/details on environmental issues with the...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

www.samaa.tv

Govt ‘stops’ publishing key price data to mask food inflation | SAMAA

The federal cabinet has ordered officials to stop publishing a key price index in what appears to be an attempt to mask rising food inflation in the country. The government has decided to stop the release of weekly Sensitive Price Index (SPI) data and will only publish monthly Consumer Price...
www.samaa.tv www.samaa.tv

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/811192442519220224

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/967747409106358272

Do anyone have data about Tameer-e-School programme??
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/470839162568863745

Do anyone have the report of aftermath of Broadsheet Commission Report?
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1349225486891814913

www.dawn.com

No institution except NAB cooperated with Broadsheet inquiry commission: report

"Every effort was made to conceal, hide and 'misplace' the relevant record," it claims.
www.dawn.com
 
