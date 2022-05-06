PTI Chairman Meets Zia Chishti in Bani Gala

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Multi-Millionaire entrepreneur and founder of Affinity Zia Chishti along with Zulfi Bukhari called on Imran Khan in Bani Gala yesterday.
Khan should be very careful in the selection of his friends and backers, sometimes a bad choice can be politically very toxic. The entire Western media is full of negative stories pertaining to Mr Zia Chishti.
Startup Linked to David Cameron Ousts CEO on Sex Assault Claims
Zia Chishti spent more than a decade building Afiniti, a company he said would revolutionize the way call centers operate. Along the way, he assembled a star-studded roster of advisers such as a retired U.S. admiral, A-List chief executives, and three former heads of government, including former...
www.bloomberg.com
Afiniti chief Zia Chishti forced out one day after royal friend insisted tech boss would stay
Founder stands down after being accused of a violent sexual assault against an employee
www.telegraph.co.uk
David Cameron quits Afiniti role after founder accused of sexual assault
Former PM steps down as advisory chair at software firm after ex-employee’s claims against Zia Chishti
www.theguardian.com
The C.E.O. of Afiniti, an A.I. start-up, steps down after accusations of sexual assault.
Zia Chishti resigned from the artificial-intelligence company he founded after a former employee accused him of sexual misconduct.
www.nytimes.com