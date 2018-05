You are absolutely right , Songs dont win Elections .---Yes they dont ,But they certainly influence the vote.Pakistanis like any other people ,Vote on emotions ,These songs bring out, the emotions of Masses ,From very Old to the Fresh Young Blood ,And persuade them to Vote in favour of the Cause .But sensible people never vote on Base on Emotions ,But Pakistanis are Emotional & Zaatparast ,We have to drive them & persuade masses totheir Noon vote ,& then ,drive them towards ,a change ,toa PTI Insaaf Vote .Its,with========================================================Listen to the 30 sec intro of this Song ,It has a very real & painful message ,on atrocities on Muslimsbut it also has a message which persuades, drives & compels Muslims to vote for MIM.