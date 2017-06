ISLAMABAD:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to once again boycottandmedia groups owing to their “biased and one-sided” coverage in the ongoing Panama Papers case.In a statement on Saturday, the party said it will withdraw its representation from all forums run by the group.The PTI had boycotted the media group in 2014 as well over its alleged role in electoral rigging during the 2013 general elections.Earlier during a press briefing following Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s appearance before the joint investigation team, which is investigating the Sharifs’ offshore wealth, Imran termed Mir Shakeelur Rehman, owner ofgroup, “the Godfather of media who is placing the corruption of Sharifs under wraps”.The PTI chief said it is not the responsibility of a media house to protect corruption and money laundering of a family for its personal financial interests. “It is unbecoming of any media organisation to provide support to the rulers being probed,” he said.“Godfather of media, MSR, has taken it upon himself, after generous gifts of govt ads, to protect the corruption of Godfather Sharif,” he later said in a tweet.