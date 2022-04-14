12thPlayer
PTI begging for Karachi jalsa lol. In KPK they used govt resources since its PTI govt there.
You made me laugh, desperate attempts by you. Stop humiliating yourself unless you are PMLN paid goon since they don't have self-respect.PTI begging for Karachi jalsa lol. In KPK they used govt resources since its PTI govt there.
rather use our money than take out money out of Pakistan, we know your leaders love to take out money from Pakistan. Beggars cant be choosers as showbaz said.PTI begging for Karachi jalsa lol. In KPK they used govt resources since its PTI govt there.
LOLYou made me laugh, desperate attempts by you. Stop humiliating yourself unless you are PMLN paid goon since they don't have self-respect.
LOL tumhara kutta tommy hamara kutta kutta.It’s called fund raising. It’s what politics parties are suppose to do.
LOL PTI and PMLN are both two sides of the same coin.
It’s called fund raising. It’s what politics parties are suppose to do.
LOL PTI afraid of IK character assassination but shamelessly doing it. Everything is halal for PTI.I recently come across this, enjoy!!!!!
View attachment 834241
Haha MR. Oxford Dictionary now playing with the words.I think illiterate Patwaris don't know what "Fund Raising" is. For them fundraising means loot and plunder nation wealth and then flee overseas !