Pakistan just avoided a national disaster that might have turned in another replay of 1971. If PML-N had retained Punjab and Shebaz Sharif had returned to his citadel in Lahore we would have a PTI federal government in Islamabad locking horns with the largest province in Pakistan - Punjab. This PTI versus PML-N rivalry woould turn into a Islamabad versus Lahore tug of war. Soon this would start gaining ethnic undertones with a clear Pashtun versus Punjabi rivalry. This could have had the potential for major crisis.

