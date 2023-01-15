PTI Azam Swati aggressive Media Talk in Lahore, Dil of Pakistan | Against General Bajwa, Agencies and Destruction of Lawyers by Agencies

This is our country and belongs to all of us. No sane person is against the Army /ISI other then the treacherous sold out with colourful character generals who think they are above the law. Their job specification is to uphold the constitution not to alter it to suit themselves, defend the country not to take the country hostage, keep stock of the equipment and ammunition not the accounts in their off shore accounts. The same people who pay taxes for these brat's wages and privileges are looked down by these ignorant few thinking they are somehow superior and above them. The same stick they are using on common people must be used to put them on line and once for all nailed them down to their oath.