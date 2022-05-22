PTI Azaadi March 2022: Updates and Discussion

Ghazwa-e-Hind
Bughaz Imran IQ = zeroChief Executive of the county must resign if a mob can march towards Islamabad so easily. He has executive powers to stop any anarchy taking shape by any means or form.
Final date: 25 May 3 PM Kashmir HighwaySo no final date but a time-line between 25-29 May. Right ️