PTI anti Pakistan and economy stance.

Still waiting for captain to unveil his plan to fix Pakistan and its economy……but seems there is no plan at all…..struggle is just fir pm chair
Why not just handover all to the imf ??
 
IMO likely nobody will be allowed to derail bailout packages, it’s a matter of utmost national security. It’s irresponsible to threaten this, but I think they’re bluffing. Today’s PDM would not have the guts to do this in 2018, these guys can’t be allowed to do it now.

Everyone behaves irresponsibly in opposition and criticises governments who have no choice but to take on bailouts, but when they come to power, they are compelled to do the same. Imran faced this in 2018 to 2020 and is now returning the favour.
 

