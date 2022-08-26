PTI anti Pakistan and economy stance.

IMO likely nobody will be allowed to derail bailout packages, it’s a matter of utmost national security. It’s irresponsible to threaten this, but I think they’re bluffing. Today’s PDM would not have the guts to do this in 2018, these guys can’t be allowed to do it now.



Everyone behaves irresponsibly in opposition and criticises governments who have no choice but to take on bailouts, but when they come to power, they are compelled to do the same. Imran faced this in 2018 to 2020 and is now returning the favour.