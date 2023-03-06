What's new

PTI announces ‘historic public rally’ in Lahore

PTI announces ‘historic public rally’ in Lahore on Wednesday​

Party leader Hammad Azhar says no one can stop ex-PM's voice as his voice is Pakistan's voice right now

News Desk
March 06, 2023


The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced that it will hold a "historic" rally in Lahore on Wednesday, which will be attended by party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

The announcement comes as Imran Khan has been evading arrest attempts by law enforcing agencies and is facing charges of money laundering and illegally selling gifts received during his tenure as prime minister.

Despite the ongoing legal issues, the PTI leadership remains undeterred and is keen to showcase its strength in Lahore.

Speaking at a press conference, party leader Hammad Azhar said, "When that lion (Imran Khan) will leave Zaman Park on Wednesday, there will be historic scenes in Lahore. Future generations would read and see the pictures and videos of [this event]. They will understand this is how a nation becomes alive."

Hammad went on to say that no one can stop Imran Khan's voice as his voice is Pakistan's voice right now. He also took a swipe at the ruling government, saying that the leaders sitting in Islamabad often forget what the actual temperature of Pakistan is.

"The weather is usually pleasant in Islamabad, so the people sitting on the throne often forget what the actual temperature of Pakistan is," he said.

The PTI had previously suspended its 'Jail Bharo' movement earlier this month following the Supreme Court's ruling in a suo motu notice over delay in the announcement of elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P).

However, several PTI leaders and workers were still arrested as part of the movement, which sought to mark a protest against the government's policies and to put pressure on the government to announce elections.

It remains to be seen how the government will respond to the PTI's planned rally in Lahore, particularly given Imran Khan's ongoing legal troubles. However, the PTI leadership is clearly determined to show that it still has the support of the people, and that Imran Khan remains a potent force in the country’s political landscape.


its should break all records of history .
 

