PTI and PPP back South Punjab province bill

Failure parties PTI and PPP had nothing more to do, after destroying Punjab economy now looking for making new provinces. Other than some youthias or PPP jaiyes, no body want new provinces in Pakistan.



Imran Khan and PTI destroyed Punjab and Lahore city thinking to make all provinces equal but by doing that, overall Pakistan's economy is completely destroyed as Punjab is destroyed, 220 million Pakistanis suffer heavily in rising prices, joblessness, and total economic breakdown.