PTI and PPP back South Punjab province bill

So what is the new criteria for appointing the judges? Did the institution itself ask for such reforms or are these expedited and masked behind populist political slogans?
 
Yeh sub aik hi thaali ki chattay battay hain. Ppp pti an n league. Giving people false hope just to get into power. Ppp wale Bhutto ki shahadat k naam pe, pti tabdeeli k naam pe aur ganjay brothers kisi aur cheez k naam pe. They agree with each other when they have to and criticise each other when they need to. Their object though, remains the same personal interest. Ab siraiki province ke naam pe ulluu bana rahe hai logon ko.
 
Yeh sub aik hi thaali ki chattay battay hain. Ppp pti an n league. Giving people false hope just to get into power. Ppp wale Bhutto ki shahadat k naam pe, pti tabdeeli k naam pe aur ganjay brothers kisi aur cheez k naam pe. They agree with each other when they have to and criticise each other when they need to. Their object though, remains the same personal interest. Ab siraiki province ke naam pe ulluu bana rahe hai logon ko.
You couldn't find any political blackmail on part Sharifs?
 
Failure parties PTI and PPP had nothing more to do, after destroying Punjab economy now looking for making new provinces. Other than some youthias or PPP jaiyes, no body want new provinces in Pakistan.

Imran Khan and PTI destroyed Punjab and Lahore city thinking to make all provinces equal but by doing that, overall Pakistan's economy is completely destroyed as Punjab is destroyed, 220 million Pakistanis suffer heavily in rising prices, joblessness, and total economic breakdown.
 
Failure parties PTI and PPP had nothing more to do, after destroying Punjab economy now looking for making new provinces. Other than some youthias or PPP jaiyes, no body want new provinces in Pakistan.

Imran Khan and PTI destroyed Punjab and Lahore city thinking to make all provinces equal but by doing that, overall Pakistan's economy is completely destroyed as Punjab is destroyed, 220 million Pakistanis suffer heavily in rising prices, joblessness, and total economic breakdown.
Um someone should further break central punjab into 2 provinces. We the people of mbd, gujrat ,Grw ,h.a, s.k can do without lahore . Make lahore in its current geographical form a separate province. Thank you!!!
 
Failure parties PTI and PPP had nothing more to do, after destroying Punjab economy now looking for making new provinces. Other than some youthias or PPP jaiyes, no body want new provinces in Pakistan.

Imran Khan and PTI destroyed Punjab and Lahore city thinking to make all provinces equal but by doing that, overall Pakistan's economy is completely destroyed as Punjab is destroyed, 220 million Pakistanis suffer heavily in rising prices, joblessness, and total economic breakdown.
So now you speaking for whole pakistan. Whole karachi wants separate province that is around 2-3 crore ppl.

Ask any karachities will let you know to come out of your bughz imrani and free khota briyani plate.
 
