PTI and PPP back South Punjab province bill

PTI, PPP back south Punjab province bill
Bill seeking to change criteria for judges’ appointment tabled in Senate.
www.dawn.com
Sir inki niat e ni ha
Us ki niat ha jo agree he nhi hoay ? Ya paleed league of Pakistan ?Sir inki niat e ni ha
ap ko nahi pata mian sanp london ko punjab mai zamn karney gaye hai uk ais se ziyada aur kia niyat hogiUs ki niat ha jo agree he nhi hoay ? Ya paleed league of Pakistan ?
New Recruit
Once punjab bill passed then i hopeWe need South Sindh bill to be passed in Parliament.
You couldn't find any political blackmail on part Sharifs?Yeh sub aik hi thaali ki chattay battay hain. Ppp pti an n league. Giving people false hope just to get into power. Ppp wale Bhutto ki shahadat k naam pe, pti tabdeeli k naam pe aur ganjay brothers kisi aur cheez k naam pe. They agree with each other when they have to and criticise each other when they need to. Their object though, remains the same personal interest. Ab siraiki province ke naam pe ulluu bana rahe hai logon ko.
Failure parties PTI and PPP had nothing more to do, after destroying Punjab economy now looking for making new provinces. Other than some youthias or PPP jaiyes, no body want new provinces in Pakistan.
Imran Khan and PTI destroyed Punjab and Lahore city thinking to make all provinces equal but by doing that, overall Pakistan's economy is completely destroyed as Punjab is destroyed, 220 million Pakistanis suffer heavily in rising prices, joblessness, and total economic breakdown.
So now you speaking for whole pakistan. Whole karachi wants separate province that is around 2-3 crore ppl.Failure parties PTI and PPP had nothing more to do, after destroying Punjab economy now looking for making new provinces. Other than some youthias or PPP jaiyes, no body want new provinces in Pakistan.
Imran Khan and PTI destroyed Punjab and Lahore city thinking to make all provinces equal but by doing that, overall Pakistan's economy is completely destroyed as Punjab is destroyed, 220 million Pakistanis suffer heavily in rising prices, joblessness, and total economic breakdown.