What's new

PTI and PMLN backdoor contacts for the next election. The only problem is Nawaz Sharif

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
27,959
10
28,979
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Today in a press conference Imran Khan said there are backdoor contacts but PMLN said, Nawaz Sharif, is not willing to go for the election. It shows the division in PMLN. Pakistani leadership wants an election but London leadership is running away.
Check IK complete press conference.

Nawaz has three demands.
1. Disqualify Imran Khan and put him in jail.
2. Change the Punjab govt.
3. All his cases should be removed and He won't be arrested on arrival.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
LAHORE OR ISLAMABAD?: NAWAZ SHARIF CONSULTS PML-N LEADERS OVER HIS RETURN
2
Replies
27
Views
742
Maea
Maea
Tomcats
Nawaz Sharif wants early elections
2 3 4 5
Replies
62
Views
2K
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
ghazi52
Judges should be held accountable for 'injustices': Nawaz Sharif
2
Replies
18
Views
216
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FAZLUR REHMAN CALLS FOR PTI BAN, IMRAN KHAN DISQUALIFICATION
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
Crystal-Clear
Crystal-Clear
HAIDER
Nawaz to return to Pakistan in September: Javed Latif
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
80
Views
3K
fna
F

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom