PTI and PMLN backdoor contacts for the next election. The only problem is Nawaz Sharif

Today in a press conference Imran Khan said there are backdoor contacts but PMLN said, Nawaz Sharif, is not willing to go for the election. It shows the division in PMLN. Pakistani leadership wants an election but London leadership is running away.

Check IK complete press conference.



Nawaz has three demands.

1. Disqualify Imran Khan and put him in jail.

2. Change the Punjab govt.

3. All his cases should be removed and He won't be arrested on arrival.