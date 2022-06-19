PTI and Establishment should reconcile for country's best interest

For the last couple of months, I have been noticing flurry of anti-Pakistani army threads especially about Bajwa. Yes being PTI supporter, I felt hurt and is angry but at the same time I ain't liking this growing anti establishment trend.



Without any shadow of doubt there have been glaring differences between PTI and establishment ( that's what DGISPR call themselves neutrals for the first time on April 14). This is hurting not only Imran Khan but in particular Army's image in front of nation like never before. Even the ones who usually do not support IK, are saying that it is Army, which played a vital role in the ousted of Imran Khan when they could had save him from these PDM crooks even if characters like Donald Lu in US threatened us.



What went wrong in between PTI and establishment is another discussion but this is hurting Pakistani economy badly and in the up most interest of Pakistani, it is imperative that IK and mil. establishment differences are sorted out asap. The only party who is enjoying this fall out, is PDM and the enemies of Pakistan. I know army establishment is trying to contact IK thru back channels but for now, IK is not listening them. Yesterday Ijaz ul Haq meeting was specific to this where, as per social media reports, army wants to reconcile with IK and in reply, they want IK to lower down his tone regarding American cipher and ask his social media followers to lower down their criticism against Bajwa, establishment as well.



I think IK should accept this offer and move forward if est. is ready to mend their ways and force PDM for an early elections. We ordinary Pakistanis, need IK to lead, and at the same time we need Army as well and similarly Army needs IK as well to avoid any trust deficient from their own people. Everyone make mistakes, be it ordinary people like you or me, Imran Khan himself or our generals but we move on as well by learning from our mistakes if we are ready to give up our ego issues.