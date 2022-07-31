What's new

PTI and Coalition Tackle providing affordable food to Poor families under Ehsas Rashan Progam

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
34,981
66
37,832
Country
Pakistan
Location
China

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP): Senate Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety in a meeting held here Tuesday recommended to take up the matter of halting the Ehsaas Ration Riayat Program with the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was held at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Senator Naseebullah Bazai.

Speaking on the issue, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar said that Ehsaas Ration Riayat Program targeted 12 million of the poorest people by working day and night who could be provided with subsidies for groceries and fuel.

The National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) survey was completed by holding day and night meetings, she said while asking the officials to inform the committee about its progress.

The committee was informed that the work was done on this scheme in the province of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but Khyber Pakhtunkhwa withdrew this scheme due to its name.

The chairman and members of committee expressed their concern and said that such matters that are meant to provide relief to poor should be carried out beyond political affiliation and all political parties should have the same policy and position regarding such matters Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said that the work done by Dr. Sania Nishtar is praise worthy and this issue should be raised in the upper house meeting.

He recommended that the chairman committee must take up this issue with the chairman senate and and take forward the matter in consultation with the concerned minister and provincial government.

The chairman committee emphasized that this issue is related to the poor people and steps should be taken to make the lives of poor people easier during the prevailing inflation.

The chairman and the members of the committee expressed their anger over the late delivery of the working paper and directed that the working paper should be provided 48 hours before the next meeting as per the rules so that the members of the committee can review the issues.

Secretary, Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Secretary Benazir Income Support Program briefed the committee about the budget of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program, the distribution of cash amounts by province and district and the details of the future program.

The first phase of the Emergency Cash Program was conducted from April to September 2020, for which 16.9 million families were identified and a budget of 203 billion rupees was allocated for it.

An amount of Rs. 12,000 was provided per family. Rs. 180 billion were disbursed among 15 million families.

The committee was briefed that the assistance was provided to people after biometric verification from NADRA and for this relief operations were implemented in government buildings with the help of provincial governments and district administrations.

Two banks were engaged for payment purposes and a biometric device was also provided at the point of sale so that people could get assistance easily.

Four million people were targeted under the Emergency Cash Program Phase II, for which Rs. 48 billion were allocated. Under Phase II, Rs 31.75 billion were distributed to 2.53 million families. Those families with a PMT score of 29.01 to 37 were considered eligible.

This program was concluded in April 2022. The Standing Committee was told that due to the corona pandemic, the markets were closed and the people were having no source of income.

The members of the committee also raised the issue that the women were not getting full money through the agents, on which the secretary BISP informed the committee that the action was being taken in collaboration with the police and FIA and the money was also returned to the people.

He conveyed that the payment mechanism was transformed to digital one to bring transparency in the program and save the poor people from fraudulent activities.

The committee was also briefed that those who could not become part of the survey can register themselves through the offices established in NADRA.

The agenda regarding Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan was not discussed due to delay in issuance of working papers to the members.

Regarding Ruqiya Bibi’s public submission, the committee was told that she was given assistance, but as per the last survey, her PMT score was 42.51, according to which Ruqiya was not given further financial assistance, but she was given financial assistance of Rs. 7,000 under Wasila Education Program.

Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar said that a detailed briefing should be provided in the next meeting regarding the distribution of assistance for scholarships to students in universities.

Senators Seemi Ezdi, Keshoo Bai, Maulvi Faiz Muhammad, Dr. Sania Nishtar, Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, besides the Secretary of the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and other senior officials of the ministry attended the meeting.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
64,391
1
131,018
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
i am not against these steps . but core issue is why we have more and more people cant afford food ? gov should create jobs . these langars will not last long when 100s of millions need food . look at china for god sake .
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
34,981
66
37,832
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
The food stability is must , price control will fix the rising panic levels in society

Once Honorable Imran Khan is back in government the stalled , economic project like New City creation project will start outside Lahore (for example)

Also stalled discussion on Bundo island in Sindh


However , fixing the food crisis is fantastic first step 10/10 marks
Fix the moral of people in Pakistan


The people benefiting from program are working people just they don't earn enough that they can send money home to their villages and families

So in a way these kind of program are fixing core issue in society almost immediately


The significant drop in Rupee to Dollar can be managed federally with greater control over Import / export bill
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2009
6,279
-2
9,195
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Imran Khan said:
i am not against these steps . but core issue is why we have more and more people cant afford food ? gov should create jobs . these langars will not last long when 100s of millions need food . look at china for god sake .
Click to expand...
Maslows hierarchy of needs. No one can think with an empty stomach and running in 100% survival mode.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

AZADPAKISTAN2009
Punjab Government reinstates Ehsas Program and Health Card
Replies
5
Views
36
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
TTP negotiations spark furore in Senate
2
Replies
25
Views
705
SD 10
SD 10
HAIDER
PML-Q strips Chaudhry Shujaat, Tariq Bashir Cheema of party roles
Replies
7
Views
148
Maula Jatt
Maula Jatt
HAIDER
PAC asks NAB to declare assets of its officials, family members
Replies
11
Views
388
IbnAbdullah
IbnAbdullah
unleashed
Government servants should not hold dual nationality. Ali Mohammad Khan
2 3
Replies
43
Views
1K
peagle
peagle

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom