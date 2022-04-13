PTI after IK?

12thPlayer
IK is getting old, he is already almost 70 years. It will be difficult for him to handle day to day affairs and people expecting alot from him attending rallies, jalsas will be hard specially summer just around the corner.
Seems like IK is just starting all over again now!!!
In comparison Nawaz Sharif became CM of Punjab when he was 36 years old and PM when he was 44 years.
