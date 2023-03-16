PTI-affiliated journalist confirms presence of trained militants in Zaman Park, threatens to shoot down LEA choppers

Good to hear that its news of the day .end military mafia now .
Same question to you, would you or did you celebrate when people died during 25 May, 8 March and 14 March?Sounds like the same justification that Lal Masjid terrorists gave at one point. Would you celebrate when our LEA officers die from petrol bombs, or at the hands of these trained mujahids from KPK?
I remember fazlurehman also used to warn PTI governments police the same way when he was doing sit ins.
She is a true tigress! but it's a fake pic, I checked her Twitter timeline, this tweet is not there.
This tweet is self-explanatory.
Yes its good to kill police and army now its pure halal .why not ? Police is being used by military mafia and mil mafia is the reason of this mess .good to see mujahids reached in zaman park .any LEA enter in zaman park must be killed or injured .lanat ho pakistan ke her wardi waly per
Nighbors ne pakistan ko kuch nhi kaha .military ne mulk tabah kiya india is better then pak military for pakistan sake.
A weakened, disliked army will be taken advantage of by the neighbor vultures, waiting for that exact moment…
See condemnation isn't enough. If the perps aren't being handed death sentences, we the awam will assume the system actively enables state terrorism while their backers cheer the murder and rape of ordinary citizenry.Also, please can you give me some links for this claim? If people actually died, I condemn it.
Basically the zombies have lost sense to judge and do qasaas... you blame someone only for what the fault is.. but they blame army even if their isn't enough salt in food.
