What's new

PTI-affiliated journalist confirms presence of trained militants in Zaman Park, threatens to shoot down LEA choppers

Xestan

Xestan

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 25, 2009
2,392
2
3,542
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FrUZcqYXgAUPQKc


This tweet is self-explanatory.
 
Xestan

Xestan

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 25, 2009
2,392
2
3,542
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Imran Khan said:
Good to hear that its news of the day .end military mafia now .
Click to expand...

Sounds like the same justification that Lal Masjid terrorists gave at one point. Would you celebrate when our LEA officers die from petrol bombs, or at the hands of these trained mujahids from KPK?
 
S

Shafsins

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 4, 2019
43
0
41
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Xestan said:
Sounds like the same justification that Lal Masjid terrorists gave at one point. Would you celebrate when our LEA officers die from petrol bombs, or at the hands of these trained mujahids from KPK?
Click to expand...
Same question to you, would you or did you celebrate when people died during 25 May, 8 March and 14 March?
 
Xestan

Xestan

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 25, 2009
2,392
2
3,542
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Shafsins said:
Same question to you, would you or did you celebrate when people died during 25 May, 8 March and 14 March?
Click to expand...

Only psychopaths and terrorist sympathizers celebrate loss of human lives.

Also, please can you give me some links for this claim? If people actually died, I condemn it. Use of force by LEAs should be condemned but agitation and use of terrorist acts by political workers should also be condemned and handled with appropriate lethal force.
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2015
6,252
4
6,845
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Imran Khan said:
Good to hear that its news of the day .end military mafia now .
Click to expand...
I remember fazlurehman also used to warn PTI governments police the same way when he was doing sit ins.
He had his 'salar force' and also did a parade on 23rd March where he stood on salami ka chabootra..
Maybe Imran can have a similar display at zaman Park with tiger force.
 
Last edited:
Strigon

Strigon

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 16, 2011
2,279
4
3,070
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
They can still come out of this quagmire as heros…for God sake, they need to wake up and support people over politics..

A weakened, disliked army will be taken advantage of by the neighbor vultures, waiting for that exact moment…
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
67,486
1
138,294
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Xestan said:
Sounds like the same justification that Lal Masjid terrorists gave at one point. Would you celebrate when our LEA officers die from petrol bombs, or at the hands of these trained mujahids from KPK?
Click to expand...
Yes its good to kill police and army now its pure halal .why not ? Police is being used by military mafia and mil mafia is the reason of this mess .good to see mujahids reached in zaman park .any LEA enter in zaman park must be killed or injured .lanat ho pakistan ke her wardi waly per

Strigon said:
They can still come out of this quagmire as heros…for God sake, they need to wake up and support people over politics..

A weakened, disliked army will be taken advantage of by the neighbor vultures, waiting for that exact moment…
Click to expand...
Nighbors ne pakistan ko kuch nhi kaha .military ne mulk tabah kiya india is better then pak military for pakistan sake.
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2009
7,785
-5
11,586
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Xestan said:
Also, please can you give me some links for this claim? If people actually died, I condemn it.
Click to expand...
See condemnation isn't enough. If the perps aren't being handed death sentences, we the awam will assume the system actively enables state terrorism while their backers cheer the murder and rape of ordinary citizenry.
 
Signalian

Signalian

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Aug 18, 2015
9,653
286
23,903
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
parha likha jahil politician taking support from militants 👍🏻

This is how sincerity to Pakistan is shown.
 
Xestan

Xestan

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 25, 2009
2,392
2
3,542
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Imran Khan said:
Yes its good to kill police and army now its pure halal .why not ? Police is being used by military mafia and mil mafia is the reason of this mess .good to see mujahids reached in zaman park .any LEA enter in zaman park must be killed or injured .lanat ho pakistan ke her wardi waly per


Nighbors ne pakistan ko kuch nhi kaha .military ne mulk tabah kiya india is better then pak military for pakistan sake.
Click to expand...

I literally can't believe stuff like this is tolerated on PDF now. What are we doing? People are openly calling for terrorist acts on LEAs. Is this what this forum is about?

@WebMaster @AgNoStiC MuSliM
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2015
6,252
4
6,845
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Strigon said:
They can still come out of this quagmire as heros…for God sake, they need to wake up and support people over politics..

A weakened, disliked army will be taken advantage of by the neighbor vultures, waiting for that exact moment…
Click to expand...
Basically the zombies have lost sense to judge and do qasaas... you blame someone only for what the fault is.. but they blame army even if their isn't enough salt in food.
The same army they would like to work with when khan is in power...lol
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Celebrities rally behind Imran Khan after Zaman Park siege
Replies
0
Views
27
HAIDER
HAIDER
Crimson Blue
Wall of a House Has to be Demolished to Provide Stones for Pelting: March 2023 in Lahore
Replies
0
Views
51
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
Areesh
Only if Pakistani Agencies Weren't Busy with Azam Swati and PTI, They Would have Taken Care of This Scoundrel Long Ago
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
alphapak
alphapak
HAIDER
Imran dodges arrest after Islamabad Police show up at Lahore residence with court summons
2 3 4 5
Replies
63
Views
2K
TheDarkKnight
TheDarkKnight
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'Zamanat Park not Zaman Park': Maryam Nawaz takes jibes at Imran Khan in Gujranwala convention
2
Replies
21
Views
432
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom