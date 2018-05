Excellent decision. Remember its demand for South Punjab province and not a Sariki province . The division would be based on administrative basis and not on linguistic lines. As we all know from recent from Census that 55 % people live in Punjab. With the division Pakistan would have more equal representation of all provinces. With 30 percent in North Punjab, 25 South Punjab, 23 percent Sindh, 19 percent KPK ( after FATA merger) and 6 percent Baluchistan.

Click to expand...