PTCL Just Introduced Unlimited 100Mbps Broadband for Rs. 4,999 per Month





network up-gradation project that PTCL is undergoing. Through this multi-billion project, PTCL plans to upgrade its core-network as well the under-ground media for majority of its customers in Pakistan.



PTCL, through this revamp project, will be deploying upgraded copper or even fiber in high-demand areas.



As a result, company is now able to offer up to 100Mbps broadband plans in selected areas for now. However, as more exchanges are revamped, the coverage will stretch across the country.



PTCL has said that this revamp will be completed by early next year.



PTCL GPON – FTTH Broadband Plans

5Mbps: Rs. 1,999 10Mbps: Rs. 2,499 20Mbps: Rs. 2,999 50Mbps: Rs. 3,999 100Mbps: Rs. 4,999 Please note that New Fiber to the Home (GPON) connection installation charges are upfront PKR. 11,999/-



Also note that GPON is available in few selected areas. You can call helpline to see if your location is with-in the company coverage area or not. You can also click on this link to see the coverage map of PTCL GPON.



So to qualify for these packages, either you’ll have to be in an area where GPON is available or be located in an area where the exchanges have been revamped.



