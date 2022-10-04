What's new

PTA Blocks1 Mn Social Media IDs Over Smear Campaign Against Institutions

PTA Blocks1 Mn Social Media IDs Over Smear Campaign Against Institutions​

Fizza AtiqueLast Updated: Sep 28, 2022

PTA Blocks1 Mn Social Media IDs Over Smear Campaign Against Institutions


In an effort to curb fake and hateful content, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has blocked 1 million social media IDs. These accounts were uploading illegal content and spreading hate campaigns against state institutions. These campaigns were damaging the position of state institutions.

According to PTA, it received around 1,200,000 complaints out of which 134,000 complaints were against Facebook. Moreover, after careful analysis, it blocked over 1,135,000 IDs for posting ‘illegal’ content and involvement in a smear campaign against state institutions.
Other than this, more than 112,000 fake Social Media IDs were also blocked on Facebook. The telecom regulator also got 65,122 complaints of accounts that were posting ‘immoral’ content on TikTok. After reviewing, PTA blocked 63,000 IDs.
As far as YouTube is concerned, 36,000 videos were removed for sharing immoral content whereas 31,860 Twitter IDs were also blocked after receiving the complaints.
Other than these, 10,000 Ids were declared non-guilty whereas some of the remaining ids are left and PTA is working on them too.

PTA’s action against Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram Accounts​

Social Media PlatformTotal AccountsBlockedAction Under-ProcessNon-Guilty
Miscellaneous/Others884,835878,3006,273262
Facebook134,549112,39817,5484,603
Twitter63,23331,87028,0703,293
TikTok65,12263,6321,40783
YouTube42,83236,1384,5332,161
Instagram10,9198,0782,671170
Snack Video3,7753,602716
Likee1,036965
Dailymotion576531
No doubt, PTA is doing marvelous work when it comes to curbing hatred, and fake and immoral content on social media. However, people are also playing their part by reporting such accounts. The main reason behind such postings is just to defame the image of the country since such posts are shared by people throughout the world.
Other than this, PTA is also working hard to restore the telecommunication services in flood-affected areas in collaboration with telecom operators.
PTA Blocks1 Mn Social Media IDs Over Smear Campaign Against Institutions - PhoneWorld

In an effort to curb fake and hateful content, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has blocked 1 million social media IDs.
Stupid boomers dont get social media
 
Vote ko izzat do walay gadhay aaj kal ye kr rahe hein. These mofos think this will stop ppl? This leads to more and more hatred, the PDM and army have shown their real ugly face.
They r trying to turn Pakistan into iran (minus the economic prosperity) or Egypt, where the ppl r scared of the brutality of state. They forget that Pakistan is a multi ethnic country and using brutality will only break it apart.
 

