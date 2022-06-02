What's new

PT PAL Indonesia gets NEW order from Philippine Navy to construct 2 LPD

Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
16,881
23
19,508
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
1654164788612.png

1654164812297.png



The Department of National Defense plans to award the Landing Docks Acquisition Project soon, maybe even before Pres. Duterte steps down.

The initial funding has been released by the Department of Budget and Management recently, and the Notice of Award is expecred to be following soon.

MaxDefense sources confirmed that Indonesian shipbuilder PT PAL will be awarded the project, which offered an improved version of the Tarlac-class LPD.

This project is a Horizon 2 phase priority project under RAFPMP.
More on this project from our extension's resource page below:
https://www.phdefresource.com/.../landing-docks...
#MaxDefense #MaxDefensePH #PhilippineNavy #PNLDAcquisition #PNLPDAcquisition #PTPAL #Horizon2 #RAFPMP
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
16,881
23
19,508
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
AlhamdulliLLAH repeat order

---------------------------------------------------


Tarlac-class landing platform dock​

From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

1654167389360.png

BRP Tarlac (LD-601) during its delivery cruise to Manila from Indonesia


The Tarlac class are landing platform docks of the Philippine Navy meant for amphibious operations and transport duties in support of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. The class was initially called the "Strategic Sealift Vessel" before being formally named. The ships will also double as a support platform for Humanitarian and Disaster Relief (HADR) and Search & Rescue (SAR) operations.

Two ships were constructed by the PT PAL Indonesia based on the Indonesian Navy's Makassar class.[2] Construction of the first unit already started in January 2015 and was delivered in July 2016, while the second unit started a few months after and delivered by 2017 after going through sea trials.[3] The lead ship was launched on 17 January 2016[4] as BRP Tarlac.[5] The second ship was delivered on 10 May 2017 and named as BRP Davao del Sur.[6]

en.wikipedia.org

Tarlac-class landing platform dock - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Philippine Army to get new Sabrah light tanks and Pandur II IFVs
Replies
1
Views
376
Sinnerman108
Sinnerman108
Zarvan
Philippine Navy confirms acquisition of six new OPV Offshore Patrol Vessels
Replies
0
Views
524
Zarvan
Zarvan
Get Ya Wig Split
BREAKING NEWS: US NAVY $180 billion budget 2023: Navy wants to add 9 new ships but decommission 24
Replies
1
Views
374
Trailer23
Trailer23
Zarvan
Rheinmetall To Test New Laser Demonstrator Aboard German Navy Frigate
Replies
1
Views
590
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
Zapper
MDL Will Deliver All 6 Scorpene Submarine To Indian Navy By 2023: CMD Vice Admiral Narayan Prasad
Replies
1
Views
805
vishwambhar
vishwambhar

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom