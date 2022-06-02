PT PAL Indonesia gets NEW order from Philippine Navy to construct 2 LPD

The Department of National Defense plans to award the Landing Docks Acquisition Project soon, maybe even before Pres. Duterte steps down.The initial funding has been released by the Department of Budget and Management recently, and the Notice of Award is expecred to be following soon.MaxDefense sources confirmed that Indonesian shipbuilder PT PAL will be awarded the project, which offered an improved version of the Tarlac-class LPD.This project is a Horizon 2 phase priority project under RAFPMP.More on this project from our extension's resource page below: