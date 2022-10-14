PT PAL Indonesia Director said the company wants to build Aircraft carrier

PT PAL Launches Aircraft Carrier Plan in 2023​

In a conversation with "Kompas", President Director of PT PAL Indonesia Kaharuddin Djenod said, PT PAL began its transformation by changing the mindset and internal system. Trust must be seized.President Director of PT PAL Indonesia (Persero) Dr. Kaharuddin Djenod MEng studied for a long time then worked in Japan. Born in Surabaya, East Java, March 14, 1971, Kaharuddin received an undergraduate education scholarship at the Nagasaki Institute of Applied Science then a master's at Hirosima University. He also got a scholarship to take a doctoral program at the same university.Not only observing the work ethic of the Japanese, Kaharuddin also saw the cultivation of the maritime industry. The maritime industry is the parent of various technological derivatives in Japan due to the wide scientific range of the maritime industry. Therefore, Kaharuddin had an ideal. "At least, there are 10 PT PAL in Indonesia," said the man who proudly calls himself a "child of the kolong" (the son/daughter of Armed Force personnel)