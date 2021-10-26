‘Psychopath’ Saudi ruler plotted to kill king with poison ring: ex-spy

London: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is a “psychopath” who once plotted to kill the Gulf state’s late king with a poisoned ring, a former top spy has claimed in a television interview.
Saad al-Jabri, who is living in exile in Canada, also said he feared for his own life as he believesd that Mohammed, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, wished to assassinate him. In an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes program, Jabri claimed that during a 2014 meeting with Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, another Saudi royal, the Crown Prince threatened to murder then King Abdullah.
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.Credit:AP
“He told him, ‘I want to assassinate King Abdullah. I get a poison ring from Russia. It’s enough for me just to shake hands with him and he will be done’,” Jabri claimed.
Before fleeing the country, Jabri had served as an aide to Mohammed bin Nayef, who was ousted as heir to the throne in 2017 by the Crown Prince.
Saudi Arabia has flatly denied the claims, which it dismissed as fabrications from a “discredited former government official” in a statement to 60 Minutes.
In the same interview, Jabri issued an unprecedented public appeal to the Biden administration to help secure the release of his children, who have been jailed in Saudi Arabia.
“I have to speak out. I am appealing to the American people and to the American administration to help me to release those children and to restore their life,” an emotional Jabri said.
Jabri said he had recorded a video revealing more information about the allegations and threatened to release it to the public.
He added that he expected “to be killed one day because this guy will not rest off until he sees me dead”, referring to the Crown Prince.
In August 2019, Jabri filed a 107-page lawsuit in the United States, alleging that the Crown Prince dispatched a hit squad to kill him in October 2018 and that Canadian authorities foiled the attempt. Saudi Arabia has also rejected those allegations.
Former senior Saudi security official Saad al-Jabri.Credit:AP
Last year, a Saudi court jailed two of Jabri’s adult children for money laundering and conspiracy to escape the kingdom unlawfully. They deny the charges.
In his first interview since leaving the kingdom, Jabri also claimed the Crown Prince has “no empathy,” and that the 36-year-old leader is a threat to the people of Saudi Arabia, Americans and the rest of the world.
Mohammed chairs the investment fund that took a controlling stake in the UK team Newcastle United this month.
@ The Telegraph, London
