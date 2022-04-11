PSX soars over 1,500 points upon PTI ouster from Govt

N.Siddiqui said: There will be more such news coming to make this regime change operation looks legit, genuine and good for the country.



Like Rupee stabilizes against US dollar.



Big IMF bailout and loans, unprecedented in history.



ADB, and World Bank loans disguised as aid.



FATF grey list ouster??



More doleouts and freebies, many from US and some from EU, GSP + extension.



US CSF resumption.



Bravo6ix said: This is the time to prove if Pakistanis really love their country



The fact that dollar rate reduced 7 pkr in one day when showbaz and co haven’t even handled the finance ministry yet shows it was preplanned





Umm, how come you are spinning this as something bad? I mean politicans are voted in so that they can improve our country in terms of economy and make the life of common Pakistani easier. From what you are saying, this will greatly improve the life of a common Pakistani. I would take this any day over a economy that's crashing down.Bravo Jameel sitting in Bradford telling Pakistanis that they dont need economic relief. HAHAHAHAHA. You guys are absolute jokers.