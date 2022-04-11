What's new

PSX soars over 1,500 points upon PTI ouster from Govt

pak-marine

PSX soars over 1,500 points as 'political drama' concludes

Talqeen Zubairi Published April 11, 2022

The benchmark KSE-100 index soared more than 1,500 points on Monday. — Photo courtesy: PSX website
The benchmark KSE-100 index soared more than 1,500 points on Monday with analysts attributing the rally to an end to weeks of political instability that saw Imran Khan ousted from power.
The index opened at 44,444.58 and was up by 1541.57 points, or 3.47 per cent, by 12:30pm.
"Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is bullish on speculations ahead of voting to elect new prime minister," said Ahsan Mehanti of of Arif Habib Corporation.
"Stock market and the rupee have shown a major recovery after the no-confidence vote eased political uncertainty," he said.

Raza Jaffrey, head of research at Intermarket Securities, said that KSE-100 index was up more than three per cent after the end of the "high political drama" over the last few weeks.
"Attention will quickly turn to the economy and initial soundbites from the PML-N, to quickly approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and to improve administrative efficiency, are encouraging," he said.
More to follow.
 
This was bound to happen. Stock Exchanges do not like uncertainty at all. Removal of uncertainty was bound to reflect in PSX.

Also, since PML-N has a record of focusing on economy, so this also seems to be a given. SS has a reputation for improving administrative efficiency and that is something that had been sorely missing. Also, we may expect an improvement in FDI.
 
There will be more such news coming to make this regime change operation looks legit, genuine and good for the country.

Like Rupee stabilizes against US dollar.

Big IMF bailout and loans, unprecedented in history.

ADB, and World Bank loans disguised as aid.

FATF grey list ouster??

More doleouts and freebies, many from US and some from EU, GSP + extension.

US CSF resumption.

Many many more(this is just the tip of the iceberg)
 
Bravo6ix

This is the time to prove if Pakistanis really love their country

The fact that dollar rate reduced 7 pkr in one day when showbaz and co haven’t even handled the finance ministry yet shows it was preplanned


We don’t need their economic relief we want our freedom
 
Umm, how come you are spinning this as something bad? I mean politicans are voted in so that they can improve our country in terms of economy and make the life of common Pakistani easier. From what you are saying, this will greatly improve the life of a common Pakistani. I would take this any day over a economy that's crashing down.

This is the time to prove if Pakistanis really love their country

The fact that dollar rate reduced 7 pkr in one day when showbaz and co haven’t even handled the finance ministry yet shows it was preplanned


We don’t need their economic relief we want our freedom
Bravo Jameel sitting in Bradford telling Pakistanis that they dont need economic relief. HAHAHAHAHA. You guys are absolute jokers.
 
This is the time to prove if Pakistanis really love their country

The fact that dollar rate reduced 7 pkr in one day when showbaz and co haven’t even handled the finance ministry yet shows it was preplanned


We don’t need their economic relief we want our freedom
Or that panic subsided?

Do you know of any sudden dollar inflows, because Amreeki Saazish would not be complete without those?

PS> You want freedom? Dude you don't even live in Pakistan :-\
 

