PSX sets up Rs10m fund for martyred security personnel

Sindh CM and a private security firm also announce financial assistance for families

KARACHI: The board of directors of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has set up a Rs10 million fund to financially assist the families of both the martyred security personnel and those who were injured defending the PSX in a terrorist attack on June 29. According to a statement issued by the exchange, this fund has been endowed with an upfront donation of Rs10 million, but the size of the fund is expected to grow substantially. “This is because the PSX management is in discussion with brokers, other capital market organisations and institutions who have reached out and expressed a desire to support this effort. PSX staff and directors in their individual capacity have also committed their support.”

OTHER COMPENSATION



On July 1, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced that the police sub-inspector who was martyred will be promoted, his family will be compensated with Rs10 million and two jobs, while his salary will continue to be disbursed until superannuation.



The CM also announced that the families of the martyred security guards will be compensated with Rs5 million each, along with one job in the police force for one member of each family.



In addition, the employer of two martyred security guards, Security 2000, told Profit that it too has paid Rs1 million in compensation to the families of the guards. The company is also helping bear the medical expense of the injured guards admitted in the hospital.



Security 2000 is a private security company set up in 1995 and has 10 domestic offices in Pakistan. Its clients include not just the PSX, but several banks in Pakistan, such as United Bank Ltd and Standard Chartered Bank.