PSX gearing up to launch new trading platform - May 2021 .

PSX gearing up to launch new trading platform The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) will reparing to operationalise a newly acquired trading platform by mid June this year.As per local media reports, the new trading system, bought from Shenzhen S

It is pertinent to mention here that many stockbrokers have raised allegations of that officials copy and sell data on a daily basis to other stockbrokers and investors.To address these issues, the new trading system carries a built-in surveillance system that will free the stock market of having to carry out manually surveillance through acquiring data from KATS. The new system would automatically address complaints about investors' data leakages and theft as to which investors bought which shares at what prices.Furthermore, local media reports claim that PSX was mulling over introducing new products to increase trade activities at the local bourse.SZSE is the third largest stock market in the world in terms of trading value. The new trading system will bring the PSX on a par with international stock exchanges.