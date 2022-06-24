PSX crashed at epic proportions (2100 points)after imposition of new taxes

Skull and Bones said: Wow, farmers are going to get effected specially when there is high inflation and food scarcity. Click to expand...

Farmers got the big L ...... i am a farmer though....... already most seeds and fertilizers were be sold at black prices and now its going to be a shitstorm coming our way!Most already planted the crops with little to no fertilizers inputs which resulted in a big loss in yield but this will take things to a whole different level... we are headed toward unprecedented food scarcity!