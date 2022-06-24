What's new

PSX crashed at epic proportions (2100 points)after imposition of new taxes

Salza

Salza

Pakistan economy at tails spin completely

As of now 2055 points down
 

SD 10

SD 10

Skull and Bones said:
Wow, farmers are going to get effected specially when there is high inflation and food scarcity.
Click to expand...
Farmers got the big L ...... i am a farmer though....... already most seeds and fertilizers were be sold at black prices and now its going to be a shitstorm coming our way!
Most already planted the crops with little to no fertilizers inputs which resulted in a big loss in yield but this will take things to a whole different level... we are headed toward unprecedented food scarcity!
 
SD 10

SD 10

Waterboy said:
This is what happens when you consistently violate IMF agreements for populist politics. Top profits wali companies should pay more tax now, but its pakistan, they'll pass it on to the consumer.
Click to expand...
this is what happens when there is no political stability... that's the first requisite !
 
Salza

Salza

Dollar Rs 1.5 up again despite of successful staff level IMF deal and signing of Chinese credit loan....wasn't dollar was expected to go down to Rs 190 very next day as claimed by noonies
 
Waterboy

Waterboy

Salza said:
Dollar Rs 1.5 up again despite of successful staff level IMF deal and signing of Chinese credit loan....wasn't dollar was expected to go down to Rs 190 very next day as claimed by noonies
Click to expand...
This is because of every Pakistani is trying to get dollars due to speculative market conditions. Turkish people sold thier dollars to protect lira, chutyia Pakistani awaam profiteering on every opportunity they get.
 
Salza

Salza

-blitzkrieg- said:
What was IK going to do had he stayed. Had he stayed stubborn Country could have defaulted by now.
Click to expand...
Don't post like another patwari idiot. Only thing, PTI had to done was to increase petrol prices and had he signed a deal with Russia than petrol would had been Ra 20-30 lesser as of now. Had there be NCM, than PTI would had not hold petrol prices at Ra 150 at first place. Use your brain.
 
imadul

imadul

Great time for NEUTRALS to buy stocks at LOW. Max shares can be distributed between Haji Baghlool and Sleep Walking Spy Master.
Crore Commanders each can be given 10,000 shares.
 
Salza

Salza

Waterboy said:
This is because of every Pakistani is trying to get dollars due to speculative market conditions. Turkish people sold thier dollars to protect lira, chutyia Pakistani awaam profiteering on every opportunity they get.
Click to expand...
This is because there is super massive instability in the country for the last 3 months, thanks to PDM and neutrals. No one trusts anything here now. Investors are just not ready to invest anymore. Stock exchange is bleeding every day despite of increase in petrol prices, probable ImF deal , Chinese loan.
 

