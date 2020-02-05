What's new

PSX Breaks 15 Year Long Volume Record

Morpheus

Morpheus

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
1,670
-1
3,214
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PSX Breaks 15 Year Long Volume Record
Posted 26 mins ago by Jehangir Nasir


Bulls dominated the Pakistan stock market today as the benchmark index, KSE-100 went up by 458 points or 1.1% to close at 41,385 level.
According to Arif Habib Ltd, today’s volume galloped to 989 million shares (837 million shares traded in the ready market & around 153 million shares traded in future) which is a high of almost 15 years, last seen in April 2006 while the traded value stood at Rs. 26 billion in a single session.


According to Topline Securities, the investors cheered the strengthening of the rupee and economical revival leading the market to trade in the positive zone throughout the day. KSE-100 touched an intraday high of 555 points today.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMC’s) sector remained in the limelight on the back of higher Pakistan oil sales in August. Resultantly, Hascol and PSO were closed 7.5% and 3% higher respectively.

In the All shares index, 837 million shares were traded today, while 526 million shares were traded in KSE-100. Shares of 369 companies were traded overall. At the end of the day, 246 stocks closed higher, 110 declined and 13 remained unchanged.
The major contributors to the index gain were banks (89 points), fertilizers (81.19 points), oil and gas companies (49.16 points) and Cement (35.37 points).


Top Points Contributors of KSE-100
Source: Capital Stake

Top volumes of the day
SCRIPPRICEHIGHLOWCHANGEVOLUME
KEL4.304.374.02.2354,009,500
PTC10.5410.649.68.8848,748,500
PIBTL12.8413.0912.45.4946,908,000
HASCOL18.6518.8717.81.0944,348,500
TRG62.8364.8860.71.4238,185,000
PAEL37.4838.3937.2-.130,341,500
POWER9.7610.159.73-.0828,410,500

propakistani.pk

PSX Breaks 15 Year Long Volume Record

Bulls dominated the Pakistan stock market today as the benchmark index, KSE-100 went up by 458 points or 1.1% to
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk
--------------------

Stock Market is not a good judge of economy. This high shows investors confidence is returning.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
B Non-Resident Pakistanis can now trade in shares on PSX and invest in Real Estate through NRVA – SBP Pakistan Economy 2
GlobalVillageSpace Tracing the roots of BLA in the backdrop of PSX attack Pakistani Siasat 0
خره مينه لګته وي Pakistan informs US about Indian role in PSX attack Strategic & Foreign Affairs 9
Pakistan Ka Beta Featured PSX sets up Rs 10m fund for Martyred Security Personnel - 2020 Pakistan Economy 6
In arduis fidelis 4 Terrorists arrested from Islamabad planning attacks similar to PSX attack: Sabir Shakir Pakistan's Internal Security 12
GlobalVillageSpace PSX attack: Pakistan should aim to beat India at its own game Pakistan's Internal Security 0
Salza Featured Video: We have 'no doubt' India was behind PSX attack, says PM Imran in NA Pakistan's Internal Security 106
Foxtrot Alpha Featured World condemns terrorist attack on PSX, Karachi Pakistan's Internal Security 13
Pakistan Space Agency Another day, another crash at PSX as benchmark index plunges 4.68pc to close at 27,228 Pakistan Economy 6
Pakistan Space Agency Record inflation takes toll on PSX; index plunges 1,221 points Pakistan Economy 32

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top