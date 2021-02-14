PSP asks ECP to reject Sindh govt’s excuse, announce LG polls

February 14, 2021KARACHI; Criticising the Sindh government for not holding the local government elections in the province on the pretext of controversial census results, the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) has asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to reject the excuse of the provincial government and announce the schedule of the local bodies polls.Calling the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders so-called and self-proclaimed champions of democracy, PSP chief Syed Mustafa Kamal said they were ignoring the local bodies’ elections in order to seize power and resources and were not serious about resolving the public issues.He was addressing young members of the Pashtun community at Al-Asif Square, Sohrab Goth, on Saturday.Similar to the last general polls, the ECP should hold local body elections on the basis of the previous census so that the basic problems of the people could be solved, Kamal said. “Due to the indifferent attitude of the Pakistan Peoples Party, the people of Sindh are very perturbed. If the people, crushed by inflation, take to the streets to claim their rights, only the rulers will be responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation,” he remarked.The PSP chief said the PPP wanted to show less population of the urban Sindh in order to prolong its rule and maintain its hold on the province. “If the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf approves the controversial census results, it will not only deceive the people of Sindh, including Karachi, but also push them towards slavery for generations.”He added that the census was a matter of survival for our generations and the PSP would not leave the people alone on the issue of the census. PSP leaders Anis Kaimkhani, Syed Shakir Ali, Naik Mohammad, Afaq Jamal, Abdullah Sheikh and Farhan Ansari were also present on the occasion.Meanwhile, the PSP in a statement said that Kamal will inaugurate the party’s District Keamari office at Gulbai chowk today (Sunday).