What's new

PSLV xl c52 Riasat 1A satellite launch on 14th feb by Isro

S

satyamev

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 26, 2021
70
0
55
Country
India
Location
India
www.google.com

ISRO to launch 'Surveillance Satellite' EOS-4 on Valentine's Day, know everything about it

ISRO to launch 'Surveillance Satellite' EOS-4 on Valentine's Day, know everything about it - Countdown for the launch of EOS-4 will begin 25 hours 30 minutes in advance, while the process of launching will start at 4.29 am on February 14.
www.google.com www.google.com

ISRO to launch 'Surveillance Satellite' EOS-4​

It's a microwave remote sensing satellite , mostly for military applications. 2 other small satellites.
Launch at 5.59 am ist.
5.29 am pst.

Lers all hope for a successful launch as isro went to sleep during the covid pandemic and has launched nothing for a long time.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

K
ISRO plans to launch geo imaging satellite on August 12
Replies
1
Views
206
SpaceMan18
SpaceMan18
Zapper
India set to touch 328 foreign satellite launches on Saturday
Replies
12
Views
1K
Zapper
Zapper
INDIAPOSITIVE
India Set to Launch 'Game-Changer' Gisat-1
2 3 4 5
Replies
68
Views
4K
Pakistan Space Agency
Pakistan Space Agency
Foxbat Alok
ISRO successfully launched 10 satellites simultaneously
Replies
4
Views
946
Chhatrapati
Chhatrapati
HostileInsurgent
ISRO TO LAUNCH COMMUNICATION SATELLITE ON DECEMBER 17, MAIDEN SSLV LAUNCH TO FOLLOW.
Replies
4
Views
540
HostileInsurgent
HostileInsurgent

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom