PSL7 draft, start may face delay: report
League is expected to start in late January
SAMAA | Sports - Posted: Nov 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
Pakistan Super League season seven matters related to draft, players’ registration and retention are reportedly facing delay.
The seventh edition of the cash-rich league is all set to begin in January next year, with drafts of the league are expected to take place in the second week of December.
However, it seems like things may not go as initially planned by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as matters related to the drafts are facing delay, according to GEO Super.
The cause of the delay is due to the clash of dates between PSL7 and the Big Bash League (BBL).
The draft was initially scheduled to take place on December 8 or 10th of the month, however, now they are expected to be held a bit later on the 14th or 15th of the month.
Meanwhile, the start of season seven also facing a delay as the league is expected to begin in late January in Karachi.
