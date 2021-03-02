What's new

'PSL more rewarding than IPL': South African Star Dale Steyn slams Indian cricket league

AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
9,196
0
8,832
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Dale Steyn: PSL more rewarding, cricket can get forgotten at the IPL - slams Indian cricket league

Indian Premier League is not as good as Pakistan Super League terming PSL much more difficult and competitive. Cricket is much more rewarding in PSL says South African super star Dale Steyn. Hurting Indians. In Pakistan cricket is much more focused, while PSL pays its players high money, India is all about money and politics, it is just not cricket.

Fast bowler prioritized "good vibes" at the teams and leagues he chose this year like the LPL and PSL.

LAHORE – South African pacer Dale Steyn, who is currently playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), said playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is less rewarding than Pakistan Super League due to much emphasis on money.

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, the 37-year-old said that cricket gets forgotten, amid money talks, in the Indian League which is why he decided against playing the last season.

I found IPL much related to money than real cricket. He termed Pakistan Super League deeply focused on cricket. I have only been in Pakistan for a couple of days and I have had people in and out of my room, just wanting to know about where I have played and how I went about it, he added.

When you go to IPL,there are such big squads,so many big names and so much emphasis on maybe the amount of money players earn and everything like that,so sometimes,cricket gets forgotten.When you come to like a PSL or LPL there is an importance on the cricket. Dale Steyn pic.twitter.com/xadKxcKnyv

— Saleem Khaliq (@saleemkhaliq) March 2, 2021


Slamming the Indian authorities, he added that the main topic is how much money did you go for in this IPL? I wanted to stay away from that and really put more emphasis on playing and bringing good vibes to good cricket teams and tournaments.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 matches may be delayed as two more players and one official were tested positive on Tuesday. The infected persons will now undergo a 10-day quarantine.

en.dailypakistan.com.pk

‘PSL more rewarding than IPL’ – Dale Steyn slams Indian cricket league due to ‘much emphasis on money’ (VIDEO)

LAHORE – South African pacer Dale Steyn, who is currently playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), said playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is
en.dailypakistan.com.pk en.dailypakistan.com.pk

1614703006495.png
 
Last edited:
AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
9,196
0
8,832
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Indian fans enraged at Dale Steyn's preference for PSL over IPL

Indian cricket fans have been left enraged after Quetta Gladiators' fast bowler Dale Steyn has shown preference over the Pakistan Super League over the Indian Premier League.

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Steyn said that the reason why he opted out of IPL this year is because there is "so much emphasis" on earning money that "sometimes, somewhere down the line, cricket gets forgotten".

He went on to say that he has found that playing in other leagues is "slightly more rewarding".

“When you come to like a PSL or the Sri Lankan Premier League, for that matter, there is an importance on the cricket."

His comments have caused quite a stir among Indian cricket fans who have taken to Twitter to express their outrage.

One fan shared a meme on behalf of "every IPL fan" which said: "Aye tu chup re. Tereko kuch maloom nai. (Oh shut up, you. You know nothing)."

"If anyone has problems with IPL, don't bark, we Indians are happy to see our stars here," wrote one user.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1366682418069925888

When CricBlog discouraged disrespectful comments towards the South African bowler, one wrote: "He was getting bashed anyway. He was going to be unsold in this IPL as well. Poor remarks by Steyn; could have avoided them."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1366671394235289600

Another, mockingly shared a video of a batsman slamming Steyn's delivery down the ground, only for it to be dropped by the fielder.

"PSL more rewarding than IPL. I agree why after this," he wrote.

One user shared a video clip showing an IPL match where all of Steyn's deliveries get brutally slammed by the batsman. "The reason why Steyn left IPL," he wrote.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1366664143432916994

Another, echoing similar sentiments, (pretend quoting Steyn) wrote: "Want to play tournaments where batsman can throw their wickets on my bowling.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1366698817261764608

"If anyone has problems with IPL, don't bark, we Indians are happy to see our stars here," wrote one user.

When CricBlog discouraged disrespectful comments towards the South African bowler, one wrote: "He was getting bashed anyway. He was going to be unsold in this IPL as well. Poor remarks by Steyn; could have avoided them."

Another, mockingly shared a video of a batsman slamming Steyn's delivery down the ground, only for it to be dropped by the fielder.

"PSL more rewarding than IPL. I agree why after this," he wrote.

One user shared a video clip showing an IPL match where all of Steyn's deliveries get brutally slammed by the batsman. "The reason why Steyn left IPL," he wrote.

Another, echoing similar sentiments, (pretend quoting Steyn) wrote: "Want to play tournaments where batsman can throw their wickets on my bowling.

One, in frustration, counted all of Steyn's achievements in cricket, adding that "all these things will be forgotten with that statement of his".

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1366654766630137868

A user rushing to IPL's defense said that the league gives weight to "performance" rather than "reputation".

"No wonder Steyn found PSL more rewarding where he gets to play more cricket. Thoughts?" he said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1366673754961584133

www.thenews.com.pk

Indian fans enraged at Dale Steyn's preference for PSL over IPL

Steyn said in IPL there is so much emphasis on earning money that sometimes cricket gets forgotten
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 
AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
9,196
0
8,832
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Only Money materialistism take you to go for Indian Premier League now. It's huge league but cricket is not the focus, business has become the only focus in Indian cricket. IPL is a very long tournament, boring and repetitive.

ESPN: South African Star: PSL more rewarding, cricket can get forgotten at the IPL

Fast bowler prioritized "good vibes" at the teams and leagues he chose this year
Dale Steyn said he turned his back on the world's most lucrative T20 league, the Indian Premier League, because he found the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Sri Lankan Premier League (LPL) were "slightly more rewarding".

The South African fast bowler, who is currently in Pakistan with the Quetta Gladiators franchise, said he believed the excessive emphasis on the financial aspect of the IPL meant "the cricket gets forgotten". Talking to Cricket Pakistan, he also revealed that the length of the IPL was a factor that further informed his decision to opt out this year, saying he wanted "a bit more time off".

"I wanted to take a bit more time off. I found that playing in those other leagues was slightly more rewarding as a player. I think when you go to the IPL there are such big squads and so many big names and so much emphasis on the amount of money that the players earn that somewhere along the line the cricket kind of gets forgotten. When you come to the PSL or the LPL, there's an importance on the cricket.

"I've only been here a couple of days and I've had people coming to my room asking where I played and how I went about it. In the IPL, that kind of gets forgotten and the main topic is how much money you went for this IPL. And that's just me being brutally honest. I just wanted to stay away from that this year and put more emphasis on bringing good vibes to teams and tournaments I feel are worth it."

Steyn, whose career trajectory has coincided with the rise of the IPL, has often seen himself become one of the more prized assets for any IPL franchise, and has consistently seen heavy competition for his signature. The highest auction price for the fast bowler came in consecutive seasons in 2014 and 2015, when Sunrisers Hyderabad snapped him up for INR 9.5 crore (approx. USD 1.3 million today). He has taken 97 IPL wickets at 6.91, making him, by some distance, the most economical fast bowler among players with over 50 wickets in the league. His influence has diminished somewhat of late, playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement player in 2019, and a full time player last year.

Steyn's words will come as a shot in the arm for a league trying to maximise its burgeoning potential after years of playing away from Pakistan in the UAE. Last year, Steyn was one of the Platinum Category players when he made himself available for the league, though the side finished bottom of the table. While his only game with Quetta was a disappointing outing, where he conceded 20 runs off a decisive penultimate over, Steyn remains confident there is time enough to turn things around.


"I'm not too perturbed but it would have been nice to get over the line against Peshawar Zalmi. Hopefully we can make a comeback in the upcoming games. Chris Gayle's absence will hurt because he's a T20 God, and a bit of a freak. But when you look at his replacement and the guys we have in the shed, they are incredible players. Faf du Plessis has flown in, Tom Banton has been around the past two years and has done well. I don't think it comes down to one player to win you cricket games. Everyone has to pull their weight."

He paid rich tribute to the "breeding machine" of fast bowlers Pakistan had, as well as praising Babar Azam as "a wonderful player". "There is a breeding machine of fast bowlers here in Pakistan, which is great to see because the wickets are not conducive to fast bowlers," Steyn said. "I had a chat with Shaheen [Afridi] last year - I think he broke his thumb. He was down but he was amazing. At Melbourne Stars, I had Haris Rauf with me, and I was really impressed by him. Not long after that, he played for Pakistan.

"Babar is a great player and it would be a great opportunity to get him out or bowl against him. But you never know, I might not get to bowl against him because it's only four overs or he might get out for a duck. But he's been fantastic the last couple of years."

www.espncricinfo.com

Dale Steyn: PSL more rewarding, cricket can get forgotten at the IPL

Fast bowler prioritised "good vibes" at the teams and leagues he chose this year
www.espncricinfo.com www.espncricinfo.com
 
WinterFangs

WinterFangs

FULL MEMBER
Oct 22, 2019
170
0
303
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
If he said this about IPL, all the Indians would’ve been jumping around kissing his ***, but ofc when it’s Pakistan involved they get butthurt, need to understand not everything revolves around India.
 
AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
9,196
0
8,832
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Money hunger Cricket players go to play IPL, every foreign player asking how much you made, its not just cricket anymore.

'Money Is Everything In IPL,' Says Dale Steyn

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 8 hours ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 12:51 PM

'Money is everything in IPL,' says Dale Steyn


Dale Steyn said that Cricket is forgotten when a player goes to Indian Premier League (IPL) because there are big squads, big names and so much money and in all these conditions.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2021) Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn said that playing PSL is slightly more rewarding as a player.

Dale Steyn said that Cricket is forgotten when a player goes to Indian Premier League (IPL) because there are big squads, big Names and so much money and in all these conditions.

“Cricket, somewhere down the line, is left far behind,” said Dale in an interview to a local news network on Tuesday.

Dale Styen is a former South African pacer and currently is playing for Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing HBL PSL 6.

“I think playing for PSL is more rewarding as a cricketer,” he said.

He further says: “ You know cricket is just forgotten and is left far behind when money talks dominate it,”. The player states that it was the reason he didn’t play the last season.

While contending over importance of cricket, Dale Styen is of the view that playing PSL or Sri Premier League leads a player to cricket and makes him realize its importance.

He shared his experience of playing in Pakistan, pointing out that many people came to him to ask about playing cricket and that where did he play and how my experience of playing cricket was.

“It was all about cricket. Everyone asks you about cricket, so the cricket is the centre of everything,” he explains.

But when a cricketer plays league like IPL his entire focus is shifted from cricket to money.

The entire discussion revolves around money and not the cricket,” he stated, adding that everyone asked every player that how much money he made while playing for IPL. Cricketers become materialistic and no strong will to play cricket.

The player said that he was honest and his emphasis was only on playing cricket.

Honestly, I ask for cricketing and not money. Cricketing demands good vibes and good vibes should be brought to cricketing. That’s all. Because I feel it more worthy,” said Dale.

Talking about Quetta Gladiators and its performance during the ongoing PSL 6, the cricketer said that he was hopeful that they would make come back in the remaining matches.

He also paid tribute to Chris Gayle is unique. He is just T20 King.

However, he said, the players who had come in his place they are also good cricketers.

www.urdupoint.com

Money Is Everything In IPL, Says Dale Steyn - UrduPoint

Dale Steyn said that Cricket is forgotten when a player goes to Indian Premier League (IPL) because there are big squads, big names and so much money and in all these conditions.
www.urdupoint.com www.urdupoint.com


Why did Dayle Steyn opt for PSL and not IPL?
  • IPL concerned about money matter, pushing back cricket to background, says Steyn
  • Says PSL more rewarding than playing in IPL.
  • Emphasises on playing and bringing good vibes to good cricket teams, tournaments.
South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has said the Indian Premier League is a bit too concerned about the money matters, and that pushes cricket to the background — making him opt for Pakistan Super League instead.p

South Africa and Quetta Gladiators pacer Dale Steyn has explained his decision to prefer playing the Pakistan Super League over the Indian Premier League this season, branding the latter as a bit too concerned about the money matters, which he says, pushes actual cricket to the background.

“I wanted some time off," Steyn told Cricket Pakistan. "I found that playing in these other leagues was slightly more rewarding as a player.

"I think when you go to IPL, there are such big squads and so many big names and so much emphasis on maybe the amount of money players earn and everything like that, so sometimes, somewhere down the line, cricket gets forgotten."

The 37-year-old shed more light on what makes him prefer the likes of PSL over glitzy and money-spinning IPL.

“When you come to like a PSL or the Sri Lankan Premier League, for that matter, there is an importance on the cricket. I have only been here for a couple of days and I have had people in and out of my room, just wanting to know about where I have played and how I went about it.

"Whereas, when I go to something like the IPL that gets forgotten and the main topic is how much money did you go for in this IPL? That’s just me being brutally honest.

"I wanted to stay away from that and really put more emphasis on playing and bringing good vibes to good cricket teams and tournaments I feel are worth it."

www.geo.tv

Why did Dayle Steyn opt for PSL and not IPL?

He says PSL more rewarding than playing in IPL
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 5, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom