‘PSL 7 profits jump highest in league’s history’ PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja​

According to the statement shared by the PCB, Ramiz revealed that the PSL 7 had the greatest revenue and viewership of any edition in the league’s history, as the seventh edition was the most successful.“PSL 7 profits jumped to 71 percent, the most in its history, with each franchise earning around PKR900million, again the most in PSL’s history, and all before the first ball was even bowled,” Ramiz stated.According to the statement, Ramiz further announced to expand the marquee event to the next level by hosting the matches in other cities as well.“For next year, we aspire to take this league to the homes of all franchises and broaden its fan-reach,” he said. Furthermore, Ramiz also thanked cricketing fans for their immense support and claimed he never witnessed such enthusiasts and lively crowds in my professional career.“There is no doubt that the HBL Pakistan Super League 7 has been a phenomenal success and this is largely due to the fact that we had amazing crowds, both in Karachi and Lahore,” he quoted saying. “In my professional career, I have never seen such charged up, overwhelming, enthusiastic, lively, and supportive crowds, particularly in Lahore,” he added.Ramiz then went on to thank the cricketing fans and other supporting staff for the immense success of this year’s PSL.“On behalf of the PCB, I thank all the fans who crossed the turnstiles to not only play their significant part in the success of PSL 7,” he said.“I would like to thank our sponsors, players, franchises, the medical team, law enforcing agencies, local and provisional administrations, commentators and crew members, and ground staff for their untiring efforts, as well as millions watching on television all around the world who made this HBL PSL a memorable spectacle,” he concluded.