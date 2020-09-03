What's new

PSL 2021 Postponed

zeroboy

zeroboy

FULL MEMBER
Sep 24, 2012
1,063
0
1,687

The sixth edition of Pakistan Super League has been postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases among the players and officials involved in the tournament, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Thursday.
 
Kingslayerr

Kingslayerr

FULL MEMBER
Sep 16, 2019
449
2
588
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Abay yarr. All because of the pethatic management which didn't take COVID protocols or SOPs seriously. The same management which allowed darren sammy and wahab to join the teams when they breach they bubble. Millions of rupees lost and also the reputation.
 
Salza

Salza

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
6,966
-1
10,504
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
in these covid times, its not a surprise and there was always a fear if any player tested positive that tournament may get suspended ...20-20 cricket is more like an entertainment where showbiz, media are more involved than other regular matches in between two countries. So securing bio bubble in next to impossible in country like Pakistan
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
2,143
-22
1,151
Country
India
Location
India
Salza said:
in these covid times, its not a surprise and there was always a fear if any player tested positive that tournament may get suspended ...20-20 cricket is more like an entertainment where showbiz, media are more involved than other regular matches in between two countries. So securing bio bubble in next to impossible in country like Pakistan
Click to expand...
Not actually.

Two world major tournaments was completed without such issues during the Corona time. It is all about management fault..

BBL 20-21 And IPL 2020.
 
Salza

Salza

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
6,966
-1
10,504
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Raj-Hindustani said:
Not actually.

Two world major tournaments was completed without such issues during the Corona time. It is all about management fault..

BBL 20-21 And IPL 2020.
Click to expand...
IPL 2020 didn't happened in India. That was the major difference.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Featured PCB announces schedule of remaining PSL 2020 matches
Replies
3
Views
698
Ilayas Ejaz
I

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom