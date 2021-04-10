What's new

Psaki: Biden Admin. Not Looking For Confrontation With China when asked about possible Taiwan conflict

Psaki: Biden Admin. Not Looking For Confrontation With China
UPDATED 2:50 PM PT – Friday, April 9, 2021

White House press secretary Jen Psaki spoke at a press briefing at the White House, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The Biden administration is continuing to drag its feet when it comes to China, despite mounting aggression from the Communist state.

The latest instance of this policy of appeasement came about during Friday’s White House press briefing.

A reporter asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki about the administration’s views on a series of military exercises carried out by the People’s Liberation Army near Taiwan on Monday.

The air and sea drills raised concerns they could point to an approaching Chinese invasion of the island, but Psaki refused to give a straight answer. Instead, she pointed out the Biden administration does not want to make an enemy of China.

“Well, first, let me say that we’re not looking, as you know, for confrontation with China,” Psaki stated. “So, we are watching that closely. I can’t make any other predictions from here.”

This came amid backlash over Biden’s skinny budget released on Friday, which critics said puts national security behind social projects on the Democrat agenda.

Psaki: Biden admin. not looking for confrontation with China

The Biden administration is continuing to drag its feet when it comes to China, despite mounting aggression from the Communist state.
