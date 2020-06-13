PS5, PS5 Digital Edition Price and Release Date Announced

What's new

No word on India price as yet. Pre-orders open Thursday internationally at select retailers.
"The PS5 will cost $499.99 (about Rs. 36,800) in the US, £449.99 (about Rs. 43,000) in the UK, €499.99 (about Rs. 43,500) in Europe, AU$749.95 (about Rs. 40,300) in Australia, and ¥49,980 (about Rs. 35,000) in Japan. The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition costs $399.99 (about Rs. 29,500) in the US, £359.99 (about Rs. 34,400) in the UK, €399.99 (about Rs. 34,800) in Europe, AU$599.95 (about Rs. 32,300) in Australia, and ¥39,980 (about Rs. 28,000) in Japan. India prices haven't been announced as yet. Both consoles will launch November 12 in the US, Canada, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand; and November 19 in rest of the world, including India."

Will be around 50k and 40 k in India.
Without pathbreaking games , i feel the era of gaming might start waning after this generation.
8k and 4k mean nothing if the game does not involve you like tlou1.
Ps4 had adequate graphics for a enjoyable experience.
 
