myanmar is trying to burn the bridge with Bangladesh so that they can give excuse of bad relation with Bangladesh to not to take any refugee.



Best course of action to this provocation will be to take the lessons from it silently and concentrate on building a formidable armed forces in the next 10-15 years and reply later forcefully.We have the capability to enter the group of top 20 military power in the world in the next 10-15 years and need to make a firm commitment to this cause.

Click to expand...