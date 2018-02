Provinces collect Rs93.28bln sales tax on services in first-half

The half-yearly revenue collection revealed that Punjab has posted 34 percent growth to reach Rs47.16 billion as compared to Rs35.18 billion in the corresponding period of 2016.

The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has posted 10.37 percent growth in revenue collection during July–December 2017 to Rs38.18 billion as compared to Rs35.18 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year, the statistics revealed.

The revenue authority of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan revenue authorities collected Rs5 billion and Rs2.9 billion, respectively, during the first-half of the current fiscal year.