Province wise GDP of Pakistan

pakpride00090 said: Lol....These sub saharans haven't produced anything of worthwhile for their "5000 years" existence.



Remove Muhajir cities of Khi and Hyd and we'll see how these figures will hold up. Probably worse than the worst of African states Click to expand...

there is no such thing as muhajir identity or muhajir city..In roughly 25 years only offsprings of muhajirs will be left who are technically not muhajirs but since they chose not to learn the sindhi language while living in hyderabad or assimilate with locals they would still be seen as outsiders(unfortunately)..whatever you do in hyderabad or karachi will be counted towards sindh. because you yourself chose to settle there in whole in first place.BTW no offence to any Hyderabadis but Hyderabad is piece of dump.,nothing worthwhile happening there.Karachi was always a metropolitan city, its contribution comes from its port and and large population. It was always historic and a cash cow before you settled there.. If i want to look back to figureout why Sindhi politics degenerated over time and why the feudals strengthened over time then the fear of outsider taking over resources was one of the contributing factors..