Province wise GDP of Pakistan

|Province or territory
|GDP
(Billions USD out of $286 billion)
|GDP per capita
|
|170
|1,456
|
|81
|1,691
|
|23.68
|667
|
|8.88
|715
|
|2.86
|1,423
|Pakistan (GDP)
|286.34billion usd
|1,271
Lol....These sub saharans haven't produced anything of worthwhile for their "5000 years" existence.Sindhis are the richest people in Pakistan
Lol....These sub saharans haven't produced anything of worthwhile for their "5000 years" existence.Sindhis are the richest people in Pakistan
Remove Muhajir cities of Khi and Hyd and we'll see how these figures will hold up. Probably worse than the worst of African states
Cry more.
Tell me just a single good reason why we should learn Sindhi when Sindhi themselves are leaving Sindhi? And why not everyone is pushed to learn Pashtu in KPK and Punjabi in Punjab? We already have left our mother tongues for Urdu, and the only language for which we will leave Urdu is English.
No such thing as outsiders and besides it is natures rule to replace retards with better people.
the survival of fittest is part of mother nature and chaos that comes with it is also a product of it..No such thing as outsiders and besides it is natures rule to replace retards with better people.
Sub saharans must be replaced if Pakistan is to prosper. Their contribution has been next to nothing except corruption and thievery and that too because we are too forgiving.
That is because Pakistan is overpopulated. Pakistan ki population itni ziada nhi honi chahiye thi. Population of east Pakistan was higher than entire entire west PakistanSo Punjab whose population is almost as big as Bangladesh and whose area is way bigger than Bangladesh only has a gdp of 170B. Where as Sindh whose area is as big as Bangladesh has gdp just 1/4th of Bangladesh.
Bhai Kab tak excuses dhundayga?That is because Pakistan is overpopulated. Pakistan ki population itni ziada nhi honi chahiye thi. Population of east Pakistan was higher than entire entire west Pakistan
I don't know about Punjab but Sindh could have excelled 100 folds if only that retarded sub saharan Bhutto hadn't nationalized the industries. Nationalization made a lot of muhajirs and their industries to go out of their hands. They have since moved to Bangladesh , SouthAfrica and western countries. A lot of rich muhajirs moved their capital when Sub saharans imposed their retarded nationalization policies , quota system and language.So Punjab whose population is almost as big as Bangladesh and whose area is way bigger than Bangladesh only has a gdp of 170B. Where as Sindh whose area is as big as Bangladesh has gdp just 1/4th of Bangladesh.
Language is just one of the several mediums to assimilate with locals but i hope you got the gist of my point. When you dont develop the conenction you are considered as a competitor.. Im not sure how you conclude Sindhi leaving their language .. When muhajirs were welcomed by ansaar the muhajir assimilated with locals..and didnt take advantage of their hosts generosity .
Do you want to say anything?
Two different scenarios.Language is just one of the several mediums to assimilate with locals but i hope you got the gist of my point.. though Im not sure how you conclude Sindhi leaving their language .. When muhajirs were welcomed by ansaar the muhajir assimilated with locals..and didnt take advantage of their hosts generosity .