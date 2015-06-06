What's new

Providing firepower to Palestinian Resistance.

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
51,088
83
56,943
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
It's time Pakistani establishment and government grows balls and show guts and demand Egypt and Jordan to give us route to supply Palestinians with weapons with which they can unleash hell on Israel. It's very clear that Israel will use every chance to attack us through use of our neighbor India. It's time to return the favor and it's time to defend Qibla e Awwal.

Pakistan needs to equip the resistance with cruise missiles and other weapons and also help them improve their rockets and their speeds. Plus provide them with latest Anti Tank and other weapons. We have to face ALLAH and his RASOOL SAW have some shame. I wonder with which face we are going to face ALLAH and his RASOOL SAW
 
PDF

PDF

STAFF
May 1, 2015
2,867
10
4,121
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Zarvan said:
It's time Pakistani establishment and government grows balls and show guts and demand Egypt and Jordan to give us route to supply Palestinians with weapons with which they can unleash hell on Israel. It's very clear that Israel will use every chance to attack us through use of our neighbor India. It's time to return the favor and it's time to defend Qibla e Awwal.

Pakistan needs to equip the resistance with cruise missiles and other weapons and also help them improve their rockets and their speeds. Plus provide them with latest Anti Tank and other weapons. We have to face ALLAH and his RASOOL SAW have some shame. I wonder with which face we are going to face ALLAH and his RASOOL SAW
Click to expand...
We are not preparing for Kashmir cause and you think we will go to Palestine?

If the govt was soo pro-active, we would see NCC courses or similar to train us for future conflict which I believe is not too far.

Without any training, we can't even volunteer optimally when the time comes if not already here.
 
Pandora

Pandora

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 15, 2013
6,567
7
9,848
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
I dont understand what you want to achieve here. With amount of firepower they have in Israel they can burn Gaza strip and west bank 100 times over in just a week. Palestine was lost long time ago whilst Muslim leaders were sleeping. Even if entire Arab world grew balls somehow over night they will still loose to Israel. Instead of telling Pakistan you should ask Arabs to grow a pair. If richest Muslims on Planets dont want a war with Israel then what do you expect Pakistan to do here? We are on brink of bankruptcy with empty coffers. Wars need money as fuel and Even Prophet Mohammad PBUH fixed his financial issues of state before he launched wars against his enemies before that all wars were defensive in nature. We have built an excellent defensive force which is all we can do right now DEFEND.

Problem here is that our molvis have turned our brains mush with nonsense. They teach us Islam as if it happend in stories and not reality. If they had told truth about all muslim campaigns then we wouldnt be asking such stupid questions on public forums.
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
51,088
83
56,943
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pandora said:
I dont understand what you want to achieve here. With amount of firepower they have in Israel they can burn Gaza strip and west bank 100 times over in just a week. Palestine was lost long time ago whilst Muslim leaders were sleeping. Even if entire Arab world grew balls somehow over night they will still loose to Israel. Instead of telling Pakistan you should ask Arabs to grow a pair. If richest Muslims on Planets dont want a war with Israel then what do you expect Pakistan to do here? We are on brink of bankruptcy with empty coffers. Wars need money as fuel and Even Prophet Mohammad PBUH fixed his financial issues of state before he launched wars against his enemies before that all wars were defensive in nature. We have built an excellent defensive force which is all we can do right now DEFEND.

Problem here is that our molvis have turned our brains mush with nonsense. They teach us Islam as if it happend in stories and not reality. If they had told truth about all muslim campaigns then we wouldnt be asking such stupid questions on public forums.
Click to expand...
I would live to see you giving these pathetic excuses in front of ALLAH and his RASOOL SAW. I really dare you to make these pathetic excuses in front of RASOOL SAW when Palestinians grab you by your collar. And you really need to study Islam. War is on you. It's on since Palestine and Kashmir got in enemies control. So please bother to learn Islam first.
 
PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2015
6,627
9
16,373
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Some very interesting comments are made

But when was the last time we were with FULL POCKETS ??? Yet we did many things

Palestinians - if any chance given - SHOULD BE HELPED

No excuse

Involve others as well

It is height of cowardice to leave innocents at hands of MURDERERS
 
Pandora

Pandora

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 15, 2013
6,567
7
9,848
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Zarvan said:
I would live to see you giving these pathetic excuses in front of ALLAH and his RASOOL SAW. I really dare you to make these pathetic excuses in front of RASOOL SAW when Palestinians grab you by your collar. And you really need to study Islam. War is on you. It's on since Palestine and Kashmir got in enemies control. So please bother to learn Islam first.
Click to expand...
I am more worried about Kashmiris grabbing my collar not Palestinians. Our country cant even get Kahmir back and you want us to travel to other side of globe to wage war against Israel. Grow up. That is why is said Molvis has turned our brains into mush. We live in world of fantasies not reality. Muslims in their prime had money to finance their wars not stories. If you run into a soldier nowadays with just you faith he will put 20 bullets up your arse before you can even reach him. Allah also gave us brains so please use it for once.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Falcon29
Gaza’s al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades prepares for next Israeli war
2
Replies
20
Views
2K
Zarvan
Zarvan
Hafizzz
Opium wars to oil wars
Replies
0
Views
977
Hafizzz
Hafizzz
Al-zakir
Palestine: Two-State Solution of Hamas or wait for the Caliphate
2
Replies
26
Views
3K
Nav
Nav
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
13K
PDF
PDF
Cheetah786
Muslims have stopped fighting on Western termsÃ¢â¬âand have started winning
Replies
5
Views
1K
blain2
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom