Prove your loyalty to Kashmiri Muslims

Do you support Kashmiri Muslim independence from India?

  • Yes - Kashmiri Muslims need independence from India

    Votes: 4 100.0%

  • No - I do not support Kashmiri Muslims to have their Independence

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    4
Just because they oppose the Sanghi rot doesn’t mean they would want Kashmir to leave India.
It’s not black and white.
 
waz said:
Erm…..
Just because they oppose the Sanghi rot doesn’t mean they would want Kashmir to leave India.
No. We cannot be hypocrites.

We need people to take clear stance.

Either they are with the Sanghis or with the Kashmiri Muslims.
 
I usually don't respond to posts like these, but let me make it clear -

I want Kashmir to stay with India. I would like to believe that a Muslim majority state can live inside the Indian union. Not just live, but become the best state in the country. Kashmir needs to be demilitarized and armed forces restricted to LOC. Law and order should be handed to local police and we should trust them to do the job. Free and fair assembly elections should be held at the earliest. Kashmiris need their dignity back.

Now regarding what you think of me or my hypocrisy, I don't give flying F.
 
It does not matter what you want. Who cares about your :blah::blah::blah::blah:

Kashmiris wants independence and yes you are a hypocrite for not supporting their aspirations.
 
