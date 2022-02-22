Prove your loyalty to Kashmiri Muslims

SuvarnaTeja
SENIOR MEMBER
- Oct 7, 2018
- 3,553
- -31
- Country
-
- Location
-
Often we see Indian members here claiming that they oppose Sanghis but remain silent when it is time to talk about the aspirations of the Kashmiri Muslims.
We cannot be ambivalent in our stance.
We need to call a spade a spade.
Kashmiri Muslims need their freedom from the Hindu India.
@Joe Shearer @jamahir @Naofumi @xeuss @DrJekyll
We cannot be ambivalent in our stance.
We need to call a spade a spade.
Kashmiri Muslims need their freedom from the Hindu India.
@Joe Shearer @jamahir @Naofumi @xeuss @DrJekyll