Prove your loyalty to Kashmiri Muslims

I want Kashmir to stay with India. I would like to believe that a Muslim majority state can live inside the Indian union. Not just live, but become the best state in the country. Kashmir needs to be demilitarized and armed forces restricted to LOC. Law and order should be handed to local police and we should trust them to do the job. Free and fair assembly elections should be held at the earliest. Kashmiris need their dignity back.



Now regarding what you think of me or my hypocrisy, I don't give flying F.