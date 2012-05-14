What's new

Proud to be 'Pak Army' Spokesman | Sheikh Rasheed Press Conference

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Zibago PM, Cabinet members ‘proud to meet Pak Army command’, says Fawad Pakistani Siasat 6
daring dude SSG the elite Special forces in world-Twitteratis are proud of Pak Army's SSG Military Forum 2
Muqeet Sabir 21 Epic Tweets in #GoHomeIndianMedia That Make You Proud of Pak Army Social & Current Events 15
I I love Pakistan Proud of Pak, sad India isn't making dialogue a policy - cong's Mani Shankar Central & South Asia 15
Jhon Smith For Hard workers only! Pak have millions of hardworking youth.World proud on them Technology & Science 4
K A question to Pakistani posters. Are you proud of Pak alliance wit China? World Affairs 81
Shehr Abbasi Whole World is Proud on Pakistan Coronavirus Fight [Everyone Celebrating] Social & Current Events 0
Chakar The Great Make parents proud: 94 % Pakistanis main goal in life Social & Current Events 6
I You have so much to be proud of: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu greets India on Independence Day Central & South Asia 6
Hiptullha I Was An Officer In The Indian Army, I'm Gay And Very Proud Central & South Asia 140

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top