What's new

'Proud Hindu' Rishi Sunak sports sacred thread during 1st speech as UK PM

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
8,437
-19
10,316
Country
India
Location
India
By India Today Web Desk: Indian-origin leader Rishi Sunak became the first Hindu to be appointed as the UK Prime Minister. The Conservative Party leader once again proudly displayed his religious roots as he sported the sacred Hindu 'Kalawa' thread during his first address after taking charge as the UK PM.

At 10 Downing Street, 42-year-old Rishi Sunak was seen wearing the sacred red thread as he waved at his supporters.

Here are some other times Rishi Sunak flaunted his Hindu roots:​

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

D
UK PM Election: Liz Truss defeats Rishi Sunak | Setback to Brahmanism Hindutwa | Him And Wife Akshata Murthy Perform ‘Cow Worship' in London
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
Hindustani78
Hindustani78
M
Rishi Sunak wants to make UK-India ties 'more two-way'
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
523
yuba
Y
INDIAPOSITIVE
China 'largest threat' to Britain; has targeted India: Rishi Sunak
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
3K
jamahir
jamahir
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Calls grow for general election after Rishi Sunak becomes Tory leader
Replies
0
Views
26
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Nan Yang
Will Rishi Sunak’s rise in UK prompt soul-searching in Chinese-majority Singapore?
2
Replies
26
Views
221
Song Hong
Song Hong

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom