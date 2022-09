Prototype aircraft are being researched in the country: Sheikh Hasina.

Highlighting the contribution of the Bangladesh Air Force in the UN peacekeeping mission, he said that Bangladesh has to work with the pilots of other countries in the peacekeeping mission. As a result, Bangladesh Air Force also needs to be trained in modern weapons to keep pace with the developed world.He said, one thing should be remembered. Not only our country, but our forces are playing a role in protecting international peace. They have to work with different countries of the world, I want each of our pilots to get international standard training. I care about that. Several military equipment are going to be added to the Air Force in the future.Referring to the country's foreign policy, the Prime Minister said, we believe in peace, not war. Our foreign policy is very clear. Friendship with all, enmity with none. If we are ever attacked, we must defend our country's independence and sovereignty. That is why we have to take all kinds of education including technical education.Sheikh Hasina said that the air force does rescue work in natural disasters. Air force has also played an important role in bringing sick people during covid. In 1977, when Major Zia was in power, around 600 Air Force soldiers were killed. After 21 years in government, we plan to rebuild the Air Force. All types of development and equipment organization activities are continuing including Air Force infrastructural development.