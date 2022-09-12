Prototype aircraft are being researched in the country: Sheikh Hasina.

Homo Sapiens
Prototype aircraft are being researched in the country
Senior Correspondent
March 16, 2022, 12:52 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that research is going on to develop prototype aircraft in the country under the initiative of Bangladesh Air Force. He said this while joining the ceremony of adding Grobe G-120TP training aircraft to the fleet of Bangladesh Air Force in Jessore virtually from Ganobhaban.
Sheikh Hasina said, Bangabandhu Aeronautical Center has been established with the aim of maintaining sound safety system of various types of aircraft and radar equipment. Recently the Air Force initiative to develop the prototype aircraft in the country has made us hopeful.
She said, we have established Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University with the aim of modernizing the space research, air force development and civil aviation sector. We established the university at Lalmonirhat. Children of our country will receive education and research in this institution.
The head of government said that 12 training aircraft were added to the Air Force today. The training of this aircraft is very modern technology. We have collected it from Germany. In the future, some more aircraft will be added to the Air Force, Inshallah. That effort is ongoing.
Highlighting the contribution of the Bangladesh Air Force in the UN peacekeeping mission, he said that Bangladesh has to work with the pilots of other countries in the peacekeeping mission. As a result, Bangladesh Air Force also needs to be trained in modern weapons to keep pace with the developed world.
He said, one thing should be remembered. Not only our country, but our forces are playing a role in protecting international peace. They have to work with different countries of the world, I want each of our pilots to get international standard training. I care about that. Several military equipment are going to be added to the Air Force in the future.
Referring to the country's foreign policy, the Prime Minister said, we believe in peace, not war. Our foreign policy is very clear. Friendship with all, enmity with none. If we are ever attacked, we must defend our country's independence and sovereignty. That is why we have to take all kinds of education including technical education.
Sheikh Hasina said that the air force does rescue work in natural disasters. Air force has also played an important role in bringing sick people during covid. In 1977, when Major Zia was in power, around 600 Air Force soldiers were killed. After 21 years in government, we plan to rebuild the Air Force. All types of development and equipment organization activities are continuing including Air Force infrastructural development.
দেশেই প্রোটোটাইপ বিমান তৈরির গবেষণা চলছে
বাংলাদেশ বিমানবাহিনীর উদ্যোগে দেশেই প্রোটোটাইপ বিমান তৈরির গবেষণা চলছে বলে জানিয়েছেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা...
