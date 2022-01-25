Protests in Ukraine , large no of people protesting against high taxes by pro American govt

As western Media is not showing it but huge number of protesters are protesting in front of Ukrainian parliament many carrying white flags of FOP for the rights protection of Small businesses , It might be against their own govt for acting as western American stooges , the majority of the Ukrainian people's don't want war with Russia as country is in a grim financial condition. This is a developing story it might be a revolution against the so called colour revolution, Mean while president Zalinski have claimed it's not revolt or coup against his govt as many analysts believe pro Russian forces can stand against current pro NATO American govt,