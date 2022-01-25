What's new

Protests in Ukraine , large no of people protesting against high taxes by pro American govt

Village life

As western Media is not showing it but huge number of protesters are protesting in front of Ukrainian parliament many carrying white flags of FOP for the rights protection of Small businesses , It might be against their own govt for acting as western American stooges , the majority of the Ukrainian people's don't want war with Russia as country is in a grim financial condition. This is a developing story it might be a revolution against the so called colour revolution, Mean while president Zalinski have claimed it's not revolt or coup against his govt as many analysts believe pro Russian forces can stand against current pro NATO American govt,
 
dbc

dbc

Village life said:
Why negative rating ? @dbc
Please don't spread fake news. These aren't anti-war, anti-American "puddles" like you falsely claim but small business owners protesting tax increases.

From your source:
Ukrainian small business owners have gathered in front of the nation’s legislature in Kiev to protest taxation, holding banners of their “SaveFOP” organization.
 
Village life

dbc said:
Please don't spread fake news. These aren't anti-war, anti-American "puddles" like you falsely claim but small business owners protesting tax increases.

From your source:
Ukrainian small business owners have gathered in front of the nation’s legislature in Kiev to protest taxation, holding banners of their “SaveFOP” organization.
Yes sir you are right but while interacting with some commenting viewers its easy to assess that things are not as simple as west is portraying, meanwhile president Zalinski needed to clarify the rumours of a coup against him, some thing very fishy going on there or cocking there,
 
