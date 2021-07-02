Protests in Swaziland: Dhaka in constant touch with Mission

Dhaka July 02, 09:59 PM UNB NEWS - UNB NEWSThe Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) is in constant touch with the Bangladesh Mission in South Africa to help Bangladeshis in Swaziland who are worried over the current situation there, said a senior official on Friday."We’re in constant touch with our Mission," Mashfee Binte Shams, Secretary (East) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told UNB.She said the Bangladesh Mission in South Africa will facilitate if any Bangladesh national requires any support.One of the Bangladesh nationals in South Africa reached out to UNB saying Bangladesh nationals, around 1200 to 1300, in Swaziland are much worried over the current situation there.He said their business establishments are mostly looted.Pro-democracy protesters in Eswatini have defied an overnight curfew to call for constitutional reforms as tensions increase in Africa’s last absolute monarchy.Demonstrations flared on Monday in the tiny and landlocked kingdom previously known as Swaziland, with protesters taking to the streets in the two largest cities of Manzini and Mbabane, reports Al Jazeera.The Bangladesh Mission in South Africa is also in touch with the South African Foreign Ministry in this regard, said a diplomatic source.Eswatini, officially the Kingdom of Eswatini, is still commonly known in English as Swaziland and it is a landlocked country in Southern Africa.It is bordered by Mozambique to its northeast and South Africa to its north, west and south.