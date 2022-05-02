Protests in Lahore

Hopefully people wake up and realize this is for Pakistan. Khan is almost 70 ( may Allah give him healthy life) and his kids are not in politics. The change he is fighting for will benefit Pakistanis and people can’t see that, shows the mindset of PPP and N supporters. They are not loyal to themselves, their own families and we expect them to be loyal to the country.



As Muslim we need to pray that Allah allows majority to wake up and may Allah grant us good leaders.