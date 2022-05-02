Protests in Lahore

Muhammad Saftain Anjum
- Mar 8, 2021
He can easily win 2/3rd if there is no rigging and overseas voting is allowed. But the way neutrals, judges, ecp are it will be next to impossible to have free and fair elections.PTI has good street power. Question is Can they turn this into vote? They can win next election, but 2/3rd majority seems very difficult.
Rigging can only happen if there is very close contest. But can't expect rigging with like 30,000 vote difference in per consistuency.
It clearly is a once in 30 year occurrence for a country like PakistanIt’s only going to get bigger now.
Massive turnouts can destroy any rigging operation, I'd recommend you all study what happened in the 2019 Hong Kong Local Government elections, the establishment parties only got 12/480 seats