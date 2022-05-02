Protests in Lahore

What's new

Peaceful Civilian

Peaceful Civilian

PTI has good street power. Question is Can they turn this into vote? They can win next election, but 2/3rd majority seems very difficult. Also let hope next election will held in peaceful environment. Encouraging violence only brings bloodshed. Every action has reaction. All political parties should encourage peace and stop using religious card in next election. They should contest election on based on performance , economy, welfare of people and for progress of country.
 
Hopefully people wake up and realize this is for Pakistan. Khan is almost 70 ( may Allah give him healthy life) and his kids are not in politics. The change he is fighting for will benefit Pakistanis and people can’t see that, shows the mindset of PPP and N supporters. They are not loyal to themselves, their own families and we expect them to be loyal to the country.

As Muslim we need to pray that Allah allows majority to wake up and may Allah grant us good leaders.
 
He can easily win 2/3rd if there is no rigging and overseas voting is allowed. But the way neutrals, judges, ecp are it will be next to impossible to have free and fair elections.
Massive turnouts can destroy any rigging operation, I’d recommend you all study what happened in the 2019 Hong Kong Local Government elections, the establishment parties only got 12/480 seats
 

