Currently India is being swept with protests in nearly every state (quantum may differ) and every state has its own reason to protest even the reason may differ at much smaller scale as well.



Mainly the protests are to protect demography of North Eastern India (Assam), against non inclusion of Muslims, unsecular nature of the act and lastly fear that this is just the beginning and will turn into full fledged fascism.



My take is that immigrants/refugees are a real problem for India specially in North East and South. Same has been one of the reasons for India to go in 1971 war, but what India thought of as a solution (cutoff date of Assam accord and 1971 war) was just a bandaid and now its time that Indian establishment is realizing its effects as the population bulge that helped India grow with massive demand coupled with incentives for domestic production is turning into a burden.



My reason for creating this thread firstly is to act as a log for protests and incidents happening (tracker) secondly I want to have a discussion as to how this will effect Pakistan and what steps can Pakistan take to get the fullest advantage.

Click to expand...