Protests erupt in multiple cities after TLP chief Saad Rizvi detained in Lahore

TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways

Protests erupted in major cities across Pakistan after the news of Rizvi’s arrest broke out.Power House Chowrangi in Karachi blocked TLP protestorsIn Karachi, the protesters blocked several busy roads, including II Chundrigar Road, Garden, Jail Chowrangi, Numaish, Malir, Baldia Town, Airport Road, Tower, North Nazimabad and Hassan Square.Numaish Chowrangi in Karachi blocked by TLP protestors“Ghareeb ka daal roti kharab kar dia he,” said Ahmed, 69, rickshaw driver stuck at SM government law college in Karachi.Traffic situation at Hassan Square in Karachi“Kya ho gaya? Karachi ko kya chand nazar aa gaya kya?” One guy said as he picked his way past motorcycles.Karachi Traffic Police on Twitter said it is in part due to the protest by the paramedical staff at Sarwar Shaheed Road.In Punjab, Lahore to Islamabad M-2 motorway and N-5 Highway were blocked due to the protest.According to Lahore police, at least 32 points in the city were blocked due to protest by the workers of the TLP.​