Protests erupt in multiple cities after TLP chief Saad Rizvi detained in Lahore
Imran Gabol | Adnan SheikhPublished April 12, 2021 - Updated 22 minutes ago
Smoke rises after objects were set on fire during a TLP protest in Karachi's Korangi area. — Photo: Twitter
Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Hussain Rizvi has been detained by security forces in Lahore on Monday, the party leadership confirmed.
A senior police official also confirmed to Dawn that Rizvi had been taken into custody as a "pre-emptive measure" ahead of its April 20 deadline. No first information report (FIR) against the TLP central emir has been registered so far.
Protests broke out at numerous places in Karachi and other major cities following the development.
In a video message, TLP naib emir Syed Zaheerul Hassan Shah said the government had "completely deviated from" the agreement it had reached with the TLP regarding Namoos-i-Risalat.
TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi. — Photo courtesy Facebook
"The government has resorted to thuggery (gunda gardi) and is restoring its past practices," he said, confirming Rizvi's arrest.
Shah called upon TLP leaders and workers to "come out on the roads" in their areas in protest against the government action.
“Carry out protest demonstrations on roads and wherever you are, jam the entire country," he told them in the message.
TLP member Khalid Awan told Dawn that the TLP chief was taken into custody on the way back from leading a funeral prayer and was currently being kept at the Gulshan-i-Ravi police station. He said the government had "turned back on its promise" to expel the French ambassador by April 20 and took Rizvi into custody.
"We will not step back from our mission because of Saad Rizvi's arrest," he said.
The TLP had previously called off protests in February after an agreement was signed between the group and the government in which it was decided that the government would present the terms of an earlier agreement signed between them last year in the parliament before April 20.
That earlier agreement had stated that the government would reach a consensus in the parliament regarding the expulsion of the French ambassador within three months, would not appoint its ambassador to France and would release all the arrested workers of the TLP. The government would also not register any case against TLP leaders or workers, it stated.
Protests:
Karachi
Following news of Rizvi's arrest, TLP workers started protesting on several roads and in many areas in Karachi including Baldia No. 4 Hub River Road, Northern Bypass, Orangi Town No. 5, Jinnah Bridge (traffic blocked from ICI towards Jinnah Bridge), Star Gate.
At least one police constable was injured in Orangi Town No. 5 after TLP supporters protesting the arrest of some TLP workers pelted stones on police. Police were investigating the incident.
Lahore
In Lahore, several roads and entry and exit points were closed due to TLP protests. At least three residents confirmed being stuck in traffic jams due to the demonstrations.
Protestors blocked the following roads and spots in the city: Faletti Chowk towards Faisal Chowk; High Court Chowk towards Regal Chowk; Avari Chowk towards Governor House Chowk (now opened); Corporation Chowk Outfall Road; Yateem Khana Chowk; Khayaban Chowk; Muhafiz Town towards Thokkar Chowk EME Road; Darogawala Chowk towards Quaid-e-Azam Interchange (both sides); Chungi Amarsadhu towards Kasur (both sides); Shahdara Chowk from all four sides; Shadbagh; Joray Pul Zarar Shaheed Road; Barki Road; Bhatta Chowk Bedian Road; Walton Road; Canal Road; Cup store Misrishah; Harbanspura Interchange (slip roads); Shalimar Chowk towards Ghas Mandi; Quaid-e-Azam Interchange to Niazi Shaheed Interchange on Ring Road; Bagriyan Chowk; and Sundar Road.
Rawalpindi
TLP workers also gathered at Committee Chowk in Rawalpindi, where they restored to stone-pelting and forced travellers to stop their cars.
Workers of the party also climbed atop the Liaquat Bagh metro bus station, while traffic blockages were reported from across the city.
A traffic jam was also seen on Murree Road where TLP protesters were chanting slogans.
Islamabad
In the capital, TLP workers forcefully blocked Uthal Chowk in Bhara Kahu area. The chowk's closure led to a complete halt in the flow of traffic coming from Murree.
Multan
TLP workers also staged a demonstration on the Bahawalpur Bypass due to which long queues of vehicles were witnessed.
Protests were also reported in Basti Malook, Ada Lar, Khanwel and area others.
Due to the demonstrations, in which TLP workers chanted anti-government slogans, the road link between Multan and different cities of southern Punjab was cut off. Security was beefed up across Multan in view of the situation.
Agreements with TLP
Last year, dozens of policemen and TLP workers were injured when clashes broke out between the protesters and police in Rawalpindi.
Riot police had to resort to teargas shelling against the stone-pelting protesters who had gathered on the call of former TLP chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi to denounce the publication of blasphemous caricatures in Charlie Hebdo magazine and remarks about Islam and terrorism by French President Emmanuel Macron.
More than 200 protesters had also been rounded up by police ahead of the protests. The protesters had dispersed after an agreement was signed between the government and TLP on November 16, 2020.
The agreement reached in February said that the government had not yet implemented the terms of the Nov 2020 agreement.
"Negotiations have been going on between the government of Pakistan and TLP on this problem for a month during which the government has reaffirmed its resolve. Terms of the [previous] agreement will be presented in parliament by April 20, 2021, and decisions will be taken with the approval of the parliament," the agreement read.
It also said that names of TLP members that had been placed on the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) would be removed.
With additional reporting by Imtiaz Ali in Karachi.
