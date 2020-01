The fact that Iran is using heavy violence is sad. Means the republic is scared.



Look at China, Hong Kong protests went on for months And China didn’t feel the need to resort to heavy violence. They just let the protests slowly die out.



Just let the protestors scream and shout eventually they will get tired and see the futility of continuing to protest. Less and less will come out and momentum dies.



But by continuously resorting to violence you are building up more and more anger and energizing the protestors.



let the people give off some steam.

