What's new

Protests against Covid controls erupt across China

Vanguard One

Vanguard One

FULL MEMBER
Dec 20, 2019
1,183
-7
1,028
Country
Ireland
Location
Ireland
  • Rare protests broke out across China over the weekend as groups of people vented their frustration over the zero-Covid policy.
  • The unrest came as infections surged, prompting more local Covid controls, while a central government policy change earlier this month had raised hopes of a gradual easing.
  • It was not immediately clear whether the protests reached a meaningful scale in a country of 1.4 billion people, or whether a wide demographic participated.
BEIJING — Rare protests broke out across China over the weekend as groups of people vented their frustration over the zero-Covid policy.

The unrest came as infections surged, prompting more local Covid controls, while a central government policy change earlier this month had raised hopes of a gradual easing. Nearly three years of controls have dragged down the economy. Youth unemployment has neared 20%.

People’s Daily, the Communist Party’s official newspaper, ran a front page op-ed Monday on the need to make Covid controls more targeted and effective, while removing those that should be removed.

In Beijing, many apartment communities successfully convinced local management they had no legal basis for a lockdown. That came after more and more compounds in the capital city on Friday had abruptly forbade residents from leaving.

1669706236366.png

Demonstrators against Covid restrictions hold blank sheets of paper during a protest in Beijing in the early hours of Monday, Nov. 28.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

On Sunday, municipal authorities said temporary controls on movement should not last more than 24 hours.

Over the last three days, students staged protests at many universities, while people took to the streets in parts of Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan and Lanzhou, among other cities, according to videos widely shared on social media. The videos could not all be independently verified.

Demonstrations initially started in Urumqi, Xinjiang, on Friday after a building fire killed 10 people the prior day — in an area that had been locked down for months. The narrative on social media centered on how Covid controls prevented residents and rescue workers from saving lives.

While it’s not clear what exactly caused the deaths, local authorities subsequently declared the Covid risk had subsided, and began relaxing controls.

In Shanghai on Saturday, a vigil for the Urumqi deaths turned into a protest against Covid and the ruling Communist Party of China. Some unverified videos also showed calls for President Xi Jinping to step down.

Videos on social media showed police arresting some protesters.

Many of the demonstrators have held up blank sheets of white paper. Some have sung the national anthem and “The Internationale,” a socialist song associated with the founding of the Chinese Communist Party.

Notably, social media also showed protesters at the prestigious Tsinghua University on Sunday.

It was not immediately clear whether the protests reached a meaningful scale in a country of 1.4 billion people, or whether a wide demographic participated.

www.cnbc.com

Protests against Covid controls erupt across China

Rare protests broke out across China over the weekend as groups of people vented their frustration over the zero-Covid policy.
www.cnbc.com www.cnbc.com

What happened to the great CCP vaccine? Thought the Chinese vaccinee was awesome and would do wonder for the world, down with Xi Winnie the Poo .
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
51,747
-11
95,512
Country
China
Location
China
But someone said no protests can be allowed in China, whoever speaks against the Chinese government will be shot on the streets, western media has to make up their mind on which lie they have to stick to to make their propaganda at least sound a bit consistent.
 
E

etylo

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
2,002
-16
1,963
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Across the country ? Few hundred protestors in few cities, you indian fool call protests in whole China or thats what you sick indians want china to be in chaos. How many ten times the scale protests do you have in India every week ?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Protests erupt in Xinjiang and Beijing after deadly fire
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
113
Views
2K
ThunderCat
ThunderCat
beijingwalker
Protests Against China's Strict COVID-19 Lockdown Measures Erupt In Tibet's Lhasa
Replies
2
Views
124
Menthol
Menthol
beijingwalker
Mass protest against covid lockdown erupts in Urumqi city, Xinjiang province, Mayor tries to appease the angry crowd and promises quick lifting
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
160
Views
2K
ephone
E
beijingwalker
China's life expectancy is now higher than that of the US
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
2K
大汉奸柳传志
大汉奸柳传志
R
Fauci says he never imagined Covid would kill a million Americans
Replies
6
Views
205
Menthol
Menthol

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom